Tarik Skubal is the Perfect Trade Fit for the Orioles

Tom Verducci says the Orioles and Dodgers have Tarik Skubal “at the top of their shopping list…” and “…are interested in putting together packages loaded with top prospects” for the Tigers ace.



Skubal is under control through 2026, and has been a Top 3 pitcher in MLB this year pic.twitter.com/A79p9xWSGH — Dillon Atkinson (@DillonTAtkinson) July 16, 2024

But why would the Tigers be willing to move Skubal?

He has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season and has two more years of arbitration. Realistically the Tigers could be eying an opening to compete for the division next season and Skubal could play a big role in that. So why move him? The answer is lack of offense in Detroit.

If the Tigers really hope to compete for the division next season they are going to need upgrades on offense. At this point in the season the only Tigers hitter with over 200 plate appearances and a wRC+ over 100 is Riley Green.

Colt Kieth has a wRC+ of 98 and seems to be finding his footing which is a good sign. However, then you have Spencer Torkelson who continues to struggle. On the farm there is not much hope for next year outside of Jace Jung and maybe Dillon Dingler offensively.

If you listen to the Just Baseball show, I am sure you heard the reference to the rant made on 97.1 WXYT in Detroit. The Tigers are 46-28 when they score two or more runs this season. That is good for a .621 win percentage which would be the second best in baseball.

The reason they are below .500 this season is because they have been held under two runs 24 times this season. They are 2-22 in those games.