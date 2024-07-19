Is Tigers’ Colt Keith Primed for a Second-Half Boom?

Slotting Keith into the lineup seemed like a slam dunk for the Tigers front office and Tigers fans. His minor league numbers jumped off the page in 2023 when he slashed a ridiculous .306/.380/.552 with 27 homers and 101 RBIs.

Unfortunately, his debut month in the big leagues was anything but ridiculous. At the end of April, after 26 games in the majors, Keith was hitting a paltry .154 with a .380 OPS.

Keith was clearly struggling with MLB pitching, and Scott Harris and the Tigers front office were starting to look foolish for giving this kid from Ohio a large contract three months before his first major league at-bat.

Keith picked it up in the month of May, hitting his first MLB home run in his 43rd game. (Yes, it took him 42 homerless games and an at-bat against Alek Manoah to hit his first big fly.)

First Major League home run for Colt Keith! 👏 pic.twitter.com/26oWLupbJG — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 24, 2024

The lefty batter hit his second home run at the end of the month against Boston in a 7-3 loss. By the end of May, he had almost quadrupled his RBI output for the season, going from five to 19 RBI.

Moreover, Keith finally started to show some of the things we saw down in Erie and Toledo the year before. It was his best month to date. Granted, he only had one other MLB month to compare it to, but still… Improvement!