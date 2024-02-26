Detroit Tigers 2024 MLB Spring Training Storylines

All three have minor league options allowing any of them to start the season in Toledo. Manning’s baseline stats looked solid last year, but advanced metrics like his 5.48 xERA and 5.33 xFIP tell the bigger story. When you struggle to get anyone to swing and miss and the contact is hard, things go south. I’d lean toward Mize, if healthy, and Olson (who I’m very high on).

The battle for the fourth and fifth spots is fun to talk about, but the depth chart past that is more interesting to me. Sawyer Gipson-Long, Keider Montero, and Wilmer Flores are all on the 40-man roster and options to start. Ty Madden and Brant Hurter are a couple of prospects knocking on the door and of course, there is top prospect Jackson Jobe.

Not only will I keep my eye on the Tigers depth chart in spring but also throughout the season.

DETROIT, MI – MAY 10: Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) delivers a pitch during game one of an MLB doubleheader against the Oakland Athletics on May 10, 2022 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

How To Sort Out the Tigers Outfield, and Who Backs Up Meadows?

Let’s paint the picture. Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter, and Parker Meadows will be starting in the outfield. Mark Cahna will be sprinkled in with Andy Ibáñez or Zach McKinstry as other options.

As you know, A.J. Hinch will mix and match and share the DH role, allowing for multiple lineup combinations. Luckily, the 40-man roster has plenty of outfield options, but few are true center fielders. Greene could slide over to center, although the team has made it clear they want him playing more corner. So, who can back up for Meadows?

Justin-Henry Malloy is officially an outfielder and no longer a third baseman. While I love his approach and think he will be a major leaguer, Malloy is too similar to Canha to make the Opening Day roster. The fact that he is limited to corner outfield and DH does not help.