Just Baseball’s Top 10 Second Base Prospects for 2024
Elite bat-to-ball skills and top flight patience define some of the best second basemen in Minor League Baseball.
While it may be one of the least flashy positions in baseball, second base is regaining its star power at the Major League level, with Mookie Betts reportedly making the full-time switch and players like Marcus Semien and Ozzie Albies producing from an historically unproductive spot.
In Minor League Baseball, second base is a unique situation. Many organizations with two viable shortstop candidates at the same level will have those two players split time at short, with the other reps coming at second.
It seems like a fallback option for many elite infield prospects, or a timeshare opportunity for players with the ability to play both middle infield positions as well as third base. However, the minor leagues are filled with talented prospects who are primarily playing second base or project as second basemen long-term, with all 10 of these ranked players falling inside of Just Baseball’s Top 100 Prospects.
1. Adael Amador – Rockies – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 190 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $1.5M – 2019 (COL) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|70/70
|40/50
|35/45
|50/50
|40/50
|60
A switch hitter who also happens to be one of the best bat-to-ball prospects in the Minor Leagues, Amador boasts sneaky power as well, making him a potentially dynamic top-of-the-order threat.
Offense
Amador is a polished hitter who repeats his moves well with great timing. From the left side, Amador utilizes a gathering leg kick in tandem with a rhythmic hand load with impressive control. The way he is able to duplicate his swings and approaches at-bats is reminiscent of a big league veteran.
From the right side, Amador’s lower half is a bit less involved, resulting in a little less power output. Amador makes up for it with elite bat-to-ball skills and low chase rates. You’ll see Amador use his leverage counts to swing for more more frequently from the left side, but he is adept to adjusting within at-bats and catering his approach to the situation.
From the left-side, Amador is a plus-plus hitter, running some of the best contact rates in the Minor Leagues (94% zone contact and 89% overall contact). For reference, the only qualified hitters at the MLB level with a zone contact rate above 93% in 2023 are Miami’s Luis Arraez and the Cubs’ Nick Madrigal. Of course, it’s much harder to make contact at those rates at the MLB level compared to High-A, but Amador already puts up higher exit velocities than the aforementioned two.
Amador has steadily put on some muscle since signing and has room for some a bit more strength as well. His 90th percentile exit velocity is just a hair above average at 102 MPH, but he will surprise evaluators (and opponents) with exit velocities as high as 110 MPH.
Amador’s sneaky exit velocities are more likely to translate into a higher BABIP and plenty of doubles as opposed to home runs, as his flat swing results in more line drives and hard hit ground balls (as well as elite contact rates).
Most hitters who make as much contact as Amador tend to be aggressive at the plate, he is the opposite. Running a chase rate below 20%, he has walked more than he has struck out as a pro.
As a switch hitter with arguably the best hit-tool in all of the minor leagues who is on track to play his home games in one of baseball’s most spacious outfields, Amador could very well compete for batting titles while hitting the ball hard enough to avoid any kind of “slap hitter” label.
Defense/Speed
With relatively average defensive tools across the board, there’s a chance Amador could move to second base, where his defense would likely be more impactful. His actions have smoothed out a bit as he continues to rack up reps, but his arm is just average, as is his range. He could get by at shortstop, but Amador projects best at second base.
An average runner, Amador is probably not going to steal bases in bunches, but he is quick enough be a positive on the base paths overall and pick his spots to steal.
Outlook
Easily the best bat-to-ball prospect in the Minor Leagues, Amador is far more than that with the potential for average power as a patient switch hitter. The defense will be something to follow for Amador, not because he is totally incapable at shortstop, but rather the presence of Ezequiel Tovar and Amador’s better profile at second.
Regardless, Amador’s bat and approach should carry him up the Minor League ranks quicker than most of his peers, with the upside of becoming one of the best average/on base guys at the highest level.
2. Termarr Johnson – Pirates – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 5’8″, 175 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (4), 2021 (PIT) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/45
|60/65
|45/60
|45/45
|40/50
|60
Viewed as one of the best pure prep hitters in years, Johnson has the looks of a power-over-hit prospect in the early going, but the power is plentiful.
Offense
Johnson starts with his bat resting on his shoulder and his weight favoring his backside before getting into a big leg kick that coincides with a barrel tip. Generally, these loud moves would be of concern in regards to disrupting timing and consistency, but Johnson is quick and compact with explosive bat speed.
Despite his smaller stature, Johnson generates a ridiculous amount of rotational power and bat speed, already posting plus exit velocities with a 90th percentile exit velocity of 105 MPH and max of 112 MPH.
Like many young hitters, Johnson tends to try to get into his pull side power a bit too much, causing him to be out and around the baseball. Good secondary stuff in pro ball has also caused Johnson to drift onto his front foot as well. That said, he is patient in the box, running a chase rate right around 17%
Johnson is a really fun hitter to watch when he’s on time. Pitchers will fear going inside on him because of the way he is able to turn around stuff on the inner half with authority. When Johnson is at his best, he is able to shoot balls the other way with authority as well, but he will need to find some more consistency with his lower half.
It will remain to be seen if Johnson can get away with his loud moves against more advanced pitching, however his decent feel for the barrel and ridiculous bat speed should help him either A. Get away with it, or B. Quiet things down without it coming at expense of much power.
Defense/Speed
Johnson’s hands work really well and his average arm should play fine at second base. Though not the rangiest, he should be an average defender or better at second.
Just an average runner who many evaluators think could slow down a step as he continues to mature, it’s unlikely that Johnson is a major factor on the bases.
Outlook
There’s a lot to like with Johnson’s bat. Plus raw power with a feel to hit that should improve along with a patient approach, there’s potential for major impact in the batter’s box. While he may not be the plus plus hitter that many evaluators tabbed him as coming out of the draft, he also boasts far more raw power than most gave him credit for.
How Johnson responds to more challenging pitching will likely determine whether he needs to make some swing tweaks, but his twitchy bat speed and explosiveness are impossible to teach and should give him an edge as he shores up his consistency.
3. Matt Shaw – Cubs – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (13), 2023 (CHC) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|55/60
|45/55
|55/55
|35/45
|55
A sound offensive profile with a strong track record of hitting through college and on the Cape, Shaw is a high-floor college bat with some thump.
Offense
Starting slightly closed with a leg kick that varies in size, Shaw has no problem timing up the move with the athleticism to consistently repeat it. When he’s in advantage counts, Shaw will feature a leg kick that is not far off from Zach Neto’s, but when he is behind in the count or simply feels a bit rushed at the plate, he will minimize his stride to see the ball earlier.
Not every player can have that level of adjustability pitch to pitch, but Shaw has had no trouble with it against the best competition in college, as well as in his early days at the professional level. He makes plenty of contact, projecting as an above average hitter with flashes of plus power. Shaw posted exit velocities as high as 113 MPH with metal at Maryland. He can drive the ball hard to all fields.
An aggressive hitter, it will be interesting to see if Shaw’s somewhat high chase rates catch up to him at the upper levels, but he hedges that with an above average hit tool and strong track record.
Defense/Speed
Drafted as a shortstop, the Cubs will likely give Shaw a look at the position for the time being. It seems more likely that he will move to second base in large part due to his below average arm. An above average runner, Shaw swiped 18 bags on 19 tries in his junior season and should add at least some value in that department.
Outlook
Already with above average hit and power, Shaw is a high-floor bat with a chance to tap into plus power. He will likely need to improve his approach some once he faces upper-level pitching, but Shaw could blossom into a .260/.270 hitter with 20-25 homer upside and sneaky wheels.
4. Jett Williams – Mets – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 5’8″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (14) – 2022 (NYM) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/60
|40/50
|35/45
|60/60
|40/50
|55
Compact but explosive, Williams is a great athlete with more impact than his frame would suggest. His polish at the plate helped him make quick work of the lower levels.
Offense
A relaxed, narrow setup, Williams uses a decent-sized leg kick to gather into his back hip, but controls his lower half well. Despite his smaller frame, Williams is strong with a powerful lower-half, using the ground well to create power.
Between his lower half control and minimal movement with his hand load, Williams is consistently on time and makes elite swing decisions. He is one of the most patient hitters in the Minor Leagues, running a chase rate of just 12% in 2023.
Producing average exit velocities, Williams consistently drives the ball in the air with good carry (35% ground ball rate), giving him a chance to hit for average game power. Nothing jumps off of the page with Williams offensively, but he is solid across the board and gets the most out of his tools with his elite feel for the strike zone and overall knack for hitting.
Defense/Speed
An easy plus runner, Williams is a phenomenal athlete who the Mets have already played at shortstop, second base, and center field. His most likely home is probably second base, where he would project as an above average defender. He is a passable defender at shortstop, but his actions are a bit inconsistent with fringy range.
Aggressive on the bases, Williams swiped 45 bags on 52 tries in the 2023 season.
Outlook
It’s easy to see why the Mets are so excited about their 2022 first round selection. He combines a high-floor offensive profile with dynamic athleticism and just enough impact to provide exciting upside.
A sure thing to be a consistent on-base threat, he and Termarr Johnson became the first teenagers since 2005 to walk 100 times in a Minor League season. Williams could provide value with the glove at second base or even in centerfield if he gets more reps out there. A well-rounded profile, he seems like a relatively safe bet to be a good big league regular.
5. Juan Brito – Guardians – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 5’10”, 170 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $60K – 2019 (COL) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|60/60
|45/50
|35/40
|50/50
|45/55
|55
A diamond in the rough as a $60K IFA signing, Brito immediately impressed with his plus ability to hit from both sides of the plate and an advanced approach.
Offense
Starting with his bat rested on his shoulder, Brito features a quiet hand load and hovering stride that gathers his weight into lower half. Brito gets to his spot early and makes great swing decisions. His ability to adjust the barrel to different spots is impressive, spraying the ball all over the field and rarely getting beat even in tough locations.
Running a zone contact rate of 88% and overall contact rate of 80% from both sides of the plate, Brito is a plus hitter who also rarely expands the zone (23% chase). The power is fringy, but his 90th percentile exit velocity of 102 MPH is actually near average for his age. Brito can run into his fair share of home runs to his pull side, but he is more likely to be a doubles machine.
Defense/Speed
Though limited range wise, Brito has soft hands and an average arm. He projects as an above average defender at second base, but has displayed the versatility to plug in at third base and even shortstop in a pinch. Brito is an average runner.
Outlook
Traded by the Rockies for Nolan Jones ahead of the 2023 season, Brito fits the bill of what the Guardians typically target in prospects. Walking nearly as much as he has struck out as a pro, Brito is a high probability MLB piece with enough offensive upside to be an above average regular who can move around the infield.
6. Connor Norby – Orioles – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 5’10″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (41), 2020 (BAL) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|50/55
|50/55
|50/50
|45/50
|55
A track record of hitting at ECU topped off with a power breakout in his junior season shot Norby into early round consideration. He has kept the power trend going in his first full pro season, launching 28 homers in 118 games across High-A, Double-A and Triple-A.
Offense
Swings don’t come much simpler than Connor Norby’s. His coach at East Carolina Cliff Godwin preaches quiet pre-swing moves with the no stride approach in two strike counts. The philosophy does not work for everyone, but for talented hitters like Burleson and Norby (as well as various MLB examples), it has been a big reason why they have both been able to reach Triple-A in their first full season.
Much like Burleson, Norby has been able to still tap into above average raw power with limited movement and his feel to hit allows him to squeeze out every bit of that power in games. Does a great job of hunting pitches he can do damage with early in counts before relying on his natural feel to hit and ability to spray the ball all over when he has two strikes.
Low ground ball rates and above average exit velocities have helped Norby launch 28 homers last season, but for a guy with limited physical imposition, it is really impressive how he is able to leave the yard foul pole to foul pole.
Defense/Speed
Another good athlete, but not a burner, Norby brings above average speed to the table and excellent footwork/actions at second base. He has good hands and an average arm. He should be an above average defender at the position.
I don’t expect Norby to be a huge base stealer, but he moves well enough on the base paths to provide some value in that regard. He stole 16 bases on 22 tries this year.
Outlook
Norby is a well rounded player who gets the most out of his above average tools. Climbing three levels in one season is impressive enough, but Norby has seen his production improve at each stop while his strikeout rate was dwindled.
Still just 22 years old, Norby is on a fast track to the big leagues. The Orioles have played Norby in the outfield some due to their crowded infield organizationally. The reality is, if Norby keeps hitting like this, they will have to find a spot for him at Camden Yards.
7. Michael Busch – Dodgers – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (31), 2019 (LAD) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/50
|60/60
|55/55
|45/45
|35/35
|55
A powerful bat who controls the strike zone really well, Busch has the ingredients of a Max Muncy-lite.
Offense
Busch features a short, compact swing aimed for lift that produces power to all parts of the park. He has no problem driving the ball where it’s pitched, with plenty of his homers leaving the yard dead central or the other way. That said, his swing is quick enough to turn around hard stuff in.
Though his strikeout rate is routinely a bit high, it seems to be more due to a willingness to get deep into counts rather than major whiff concerns. His zone contact rate of 85% is above average, as is his 79% contact rate and he routinely is among the Minor League Leaders in walks.
Busch has flashed exit velocities as high as 112 MPH with a 90th percentile exit velocity of 105 MPH. His 19% chase rate has helped him walk at a 13% clip in his pro career.
Comfortable left-on-left, Busch has posted steady splits in his pro career, with an OPS above .800 against southpaws at the upper levels. He could probably benefit from picking his spots to be a bit more aggressive when he gets to the big leagues as sometimes MLB arms only give you one pitch to hit an at bat, but his at least average feel to hit, above average power and knack for drawing walks give him a solid offensive floor with the potential to hit 20-25 homers.
Defense/Speed
The majority of his time in the field was spent at second base in 2022, but Busch has seen far more action at third base in 2023. While he has improved significantly since being drafted, he is a below-average defender due to his heavy-ish feet with just a fringy arm. He might not be a good defender anywhere, but he can make the plays he needs to make.
Outlook
Busch’s value will be dictated by the potency of his bat. The good news is, there is plenty to like in that regard. Edouard Julien of the Twins is a fantastic prototype of how a player with Busch’s skillset can succeed at the big league level, but Busch swings a bit more often with slightly less whiff.
8. Jace Jung – Tigers – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 205 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (12), 2022 (DET) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|55/55
|55/55
|40/40
|40/45
|55
The younger brother of Josh Jung, Jace also provides a lot to be excited about offensively with good power and a knack for getting on base.
Offense
A unique setup, Jung starts with his bat angled diagonally and wrist cocked. His grip of the bat is reminiscent to a golf grip and his back knee starts angled towards the catcher. While setup is unorthodox, it puts him close to his desired launch position, featuring minimal pre-swing movement.
Jung hardly moves his hands from where he sets up, other than a small rhythmic move. The bat-angle he creates in his setup allows him to snap the barrel behind him with the barrel entering the zone early and staying through it for a long time.
The angle Jung creates helps him drive the ball in the air consistently, translating every bit of his above average raw power into above average game power. His 90th percentile exit velocity of 104 MPH is comfortably above average, but his low ground ball rate of 35% was a large reason why he was able to run into 28 homers in 2023.
With a 78% zone contact rate, there is some whiff with Jung, but he hedges that with a good approach and ability to draw walks, picking up free passes at a 14% clip as a pro.
Defense/Speed
A below average runner, Jung lacks the range desired to be a strong defender in the infield, but does have an above average arm and good hands. His instincts and overall feel for the game compensate for his limitations, providing enough reason to believe that he can be a passable defender at second base or third base. He predominantly played second base during the regular season, but has seen more action at the hot corner in the Arizona Fall League.
Outlook
It’s an offensive-driven profile with Jung, but 28 homers and a .376 on base percentage in his first full professional season is more than enough to carry any bat-first prospect. With his ability to drive the ball in the air consistently and solid exit velocities, it’s easy to see Jung continue to produce above average game power.
The questions will be whether he can keep the whiff in check at the upper levels, and where his defensive home will ultimately be.
9. Justin Foscue – Rangers – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (14), 2020 (TEX) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|60/60
|50/50
|40/45
|40/40
|40/45
|55
Foscue enjoyed a nice breakthrough in the bat-to-ball department last season while still posting decent power numbers. The former first round pick is starting to look like one of the safer bats in the system with one of the least risky profiles in the Top 100.
Offense
Foscue starts with an open upright stance and uses a big, rhythmic leg kick to get into his back side. After combating slightly inflated strikeout rates in 2021, Foscue had things click in Double-A last season. The 24-year-old looked much more comfortable repeating his moves, cutting his strikeout rate nearly in half in 101 Double-A games in 2022.
A 7% jump in zone contact rate (89%) paired with improved chase rates helped Foscue make those strides last season, and he has been even better in 2023 with a zone contact rate of 91% along with a full tick up in his 90th percentile exit velocity to 103.5 MPH.
While his raw power is closer to average than plus, Foscue does a good job of getting the ball in the air, especially to his pull side. The impressive feel for the strike zone that Foscue has along with elite bat-to-ball skills give him a strong chance of being a regular in the big leagues, especially with the at least average impact he offers to go with it. Through 65 Triple-A games in 2023, Foscue had 53 extra base hits compared to 70 strikeouts, as well as more walks than K’s.
Defense/Speed
Drafted predominantly for his bat, Foscue has progressed nicely in the field as well. A below average runner, Foscue has improved his footwork defensively and puts himself in a good position to make all of the plays he needs to. His range is fringy, but Foscue’s arm is a bit better than he gets credit for. He should be able to play a passable second base, but if all fails, he is more than fine at first.
He may never be a threat on the bases or a plus in the field, but Foscue improved his outlook at second base last season and provided some hope for some versatility, even if he is not great at any spot.
Outlook
The ceiling may not be exorbitantly high for Foscue, but he has the looks of a big league regular with a good shot to be an above-average MLB piece thanks to his plus hit tool and great approach to pair with slightly above average impact. Foscue has a bit in common with Ty France, but perhaps with a bit less pop and a more patient approach.
10. Thomas Saggese – Cardinals – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 5th Round (145), 2020 (TEX) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/55
|50/55
|50/50
|45/45
|40/45
|55
A good feel to hit with the ability to drive the ball in the air consistently, Saggese has hit at every stop despite nothing quite jumping off of the page from a tools perspective.
Offense
Starting upright, Saggese gets into a big leg kick and rhythmic hand load, but has little trouble timing things up. He has quick hands and a great feel for the barrel, helping him get to pitches in different locations and turn around velocity.
He is a somewhat aggressive hitter, running a 32% chase rate on the season, but he hedges that with above average contact rates that continued to improve as the season progressed. Over his final 75 games of the season, Saggese posted a contact rate of 76% and in-zone contact rate of 86%.
His 90th percentile exit velocity of 103 MPH is a tick above average, but Saggese was able to launch 26 home runs during his 2023 campaign in large part to his ability to drive the ball in the air consistently (37% ground ball rate) in a hitter-friendly Texas League.
That said, Saggese undoubtedly tapped into more raw power in 2023, seeing his 90th percentile exit velocity and average exit velocity jump by a tick as well as setting a new max.
Aside from his approach being expansive at times, Saggese is a difficult hitter to get out because he hits all pitch types well. He crushed both fastballs and non-fastballs to an OPS over .900 during the 2023 season.
There’s potential for above average hit and at least average power for Saggese, but he has the characteristics of a hitter who will always outperform his peripherals, especially with the chase rate dwindling.
Defense/Speed
Average range and an average arm allow Saggese to play a passable third base and second base, but sometimes struggles to make throws from different angles. He has good hands and decent actions, projecting as an average defender at second base who can play on the left side of the infield in a pinch.
An average runner, Saggese is an opportunistic base stealer who is efficient when he decides to take off. After stealing 12 bags on 15 tries in 2022, he swiped 12 on 14 tries in 2023.
Outlook
Even without a plus tool, Saggese has a balanced game across the board with plenty of offensive upside. His plus makeup and feel for the game have played a big part in his ability to climb through the minor leagues quickly, reaching Triple-A at just 21 years old. Saggese could develop into an offensive-minded infielder who can plug in at multiple spots. There are some similarities to Jonathan India in terms of profile.