Just Baseball’s Top 10 Second Base Prospects for 2024

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 60/60 50/50 40/45 40/40 40/45 55

Foscue enjoyed a nice breakthrough in the bat-to-ball department last season while still posting decent power numbers. The former first round pick is starting to look like one of the safer bats in the system with one of the least risky profiles in the Top 100.

Offense

Foscue starts with an open upright stance and uses a big, rhythmic leg kick to get into his back side. After combating slightly inflated strikeout rates in 2021, Foscue had things click in Double-A last season. The 24-year-old looked much more comfortable repeating his moves, cutting his strikeout rate nearly in half in 101 Double-A games in 2022.

A 7% jump in zone contact rate (89%) paired with improved chase rates helped Foscue make those strides last season, and he has been even better in 2023 with a zone contact rate of 91% along with a full tick up in his 90th percentile exit velocity to 103.5 MPH.

While his raw power is closer to average than plus, Foscue does a good job of getting the ball in the air, especially to his pull side. The impressive feel for the strike zone that Foscue has along with elite bat-to-ball skills give him a strong chance of being a regular in the big leagues, especially with the at least average impact he offers to go with it. Through 65 Triple-A games in 2023, Foscue had 53 extra base hits compared to 70 strikeouts, as well as more walks than K’s.

Defense/Speed

Drafted predominantly for his bat, Foscue has progressed nicely in the field as well. A below average runner, Foscue has improved his footwork defensively and puts himself in a good position to make all of the plays he needs to. His range is fringy, but Foscue’s arm is a bit better than he gets credit for. He should be able to play a passable second base, but if all fails, he is more than fine at first.

He may never be a threat on the bases or a plus in the field, but Foscue improved his outlook at second base last season and provided some hope for some versatility, even if he is not great at any spot.

Outlook

The ceiling may not be exorbitantly high for Foscue, but he has the looks of a big league regular with a good shot to be an above-average MLB piece thanks to his plus hit tool and great approach to pair with slightly above average impact. Foscue has a bit in common with Ty France, but perhaps with a bit less pop and a more patient approach.

10. Thomas Saggese – Cardinals – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 5’11″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 5th Round (145), 2020 (TEX) | ETA: 2024

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 55/55 50/55 50/50 45/45 40/45 55

A good feel to hit with the ability to drive the ball in the air consistently, Saggese has hit at every stop despite nothing quite jumping off of the page from a tools perspective.

Offense

Starting upright, Saggese gets into a big leg kick and rhythmic hand load, but has little trouble timing things up. He has quick hands and a great feel for the barrel, helping him get to pitches in different locations and turn around velocity.

He is a somewhat aggressive hitter, running a 32% chase rate on the season, but he hedges that with above average contact rates that continued to improve as the season progressed. Over his final 75 games of the season, Saggese posted a contact rate of 76% and in-zone contact rate of 86%.

His 90th percentile exit velocity of 103 MPH is a tick above average, but Saggese was able to launch 26 home runs during his 2023 campaign in large part to his ability to drive the ball in the air consistently (37% ground ball rate) in a hitter-friendly Texas League.

That said, Saggese undoubtedly tapped into more raw power in 2023, seeing his 90th percentile exit velocity and average exit velocity jump by a tick as well as setting a new max.

Aside from his approach being expansive at times, Saggese is a difficult hitter to get out because he hits all pitch types well. He crushed both fastballs and non-fastballs to an OPS over .900 during the 2023 season.

There’s potential for above average hit and at least average power for Saggese, but he has the characteristics of a hitter who will always outperform his peripherals, especially with the chase rate dwindling.

Defense/Speed

Average range and an average arm allow Saggese to play a passable third base and second base, but sometimes struggles to make throws from different angles. He has good hands and decent actions, projecting as an average defender at second base who can play on the left side of the infield in a pinch.

An average runner, Saggese is an opportunistic base stealer who is efficient when he decides to take off. After stealing 12 bags on 15 tries in 2022, he swiped 12 on 14 tries in 2023.

Outlook

Even without a plus tool, Saggese has a balanced game across the board with plenty of offensive upside. His plus makeup and feel for the game have played a big part in his ability to climb through the minor leagues quickly, reaching Triple-A at just 21 years old. Saggese could develop into an offensive-minded infielder who can plug in at multiple spots. There are some similarities to Jonathan India in terms of profile.