Five Leading Building Blocks for the Tigers’ Future

Skubal is the consensus best player on the team. He’s on track to win his first Cy Young, leading the league in wins, strikeouts and ERA. He’s been arguably the best pitcher in baseball up to this point, and there aren’t many near him.

For the Tigers, Skubal gives them some stability at the top of the rotation. After all these years, they have finally found Justin Verlander’s replacement.

The only issue comes with Skubal’s contract status. He will be arbitration-eligible for the second time in 2025, and he is set to reach free agency after the 2026 season. Following his breakout campaign, he’s going to be seeking a big payday if the Tigers want to talk about an extension.

And did I mention who his agent is? Of course, it’s Scott Boras. So, we know they will drive a hard bargain when it comes to the 27-year-old’s next contract.

From an outside view, the Tigers’ unwillingness to trade Skubal at the deadline this year could mean they want to extend the lefty fireballer. And if they do, they will have a stalwart ace for years to come and a guaranteed quality start every five days.

Riley Greene

The other All-Star on the Tigers has been great – when he’s been on the field. Riley Greene has found his power stroke in 2024, hitting 17 big flies compared to his 11 last year in a similar number of games. He boasts a 136 wRC+, which is a 16-point increase from his sophomore season.