Zach McKinstry Establishing Himself With Detroit Tigers

At the Plate

McKinstry was beginning to enter into the “AAAA” player discussion. Too good for the minors, but not quiet good enough to stick on a major league roster. Through the first two months, he’s squashed that label. The talent was always there and his track record through the minors showed what we are currently seeing was a possibility, but opportunity was lacking.

What a pickup Zach McKinstry has been for the Tigers.



He now has an .854 OPS on the season.



An ability to see pitches, not chase, and work deep counts has propelled McKinstry to the top of the order. In the leadoff spot (25 starts) he’s slashing .321/.449/.441 helping to set the table and allow Akil Baddo to see better pitches. Not only is he getting on base, he’s stealing them. His 10 stolen bases are already more than he had at any level in his career.

Two of the biggest difference from 2022 to 2023 has been McKinstry’s success against fastballs and breaking balls. He’s currently hitting .324 off fastballs (up from .212 last season) and .265 on breaking balls, and improvement from .170 in 2022.

The contact he is making on these pitches has also been better than last season. His overall barrel percentage has jumped from 4.3% to 10.6% which has lead to 11 of his 38 hits going for extra bases. Perhaps his greatest metric has been a 27.2% line drive rate, showing plus contact leading to the most desirable results. He’s lifting the ball, making impact, and flashing speed on the bases. Not sure you can ask for anything more.

In the Field

You usually do not ask too much out of a utility guy. Go out there, fill in when needed, and whatever you get from the bat is a plus. McKinstry’s bat has caught the eyes of Tigers fans, but his work in the field is just as important.

So far, McKinstry has played: