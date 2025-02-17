Top 10 Detroit Tigers Spring Training Storylines to Watch

Is Jackson Jobe in the Opening Day Rotation?

We all remember Jackson Jobe leaving his mark last spring, right? An inning of 100 mph fastballs and breaking pitches that even an elementary eye knew belonged to a big leaguer. A top 10 prospect in all of baseball, Jobe has earned the hype, now he has to earn a role.

Detroit signing both Alex Cobb and Jack Flaherty without subtracting anything from the rotation has added depth while also allowing an easier path for Jobe to start in the minors. However, with Alex Cobb’s recent injury causing him to miss the start of the season, a door opens.

Jobe’s still a developing arm and if he does start in the minors, that’s okay. The Tigers need to manage his innings and the easiest way is in Toledo. Also, Evan Petzold reported that Jobe has added two new pitches, curveball and sinker, which could use some work.

But, what if Jobe comes out and dominates this spring. With the talent he has, it is not a fantasy but a possibility. In terms of upside plays, Jobe has the most to offer. How he’s being used and the amount of innings he sees later in spring could tell us a lot about the Tigers plan.

Can Shortstop Bring Value?

I’m not going to sit here and spew the same old “Javy Baez is in the best shape of his life” spiel and gaslight you into believing he will be the player the Tigers signed him to be. We both know that ship has sailed. But, walk with me here, can I sell you on a reduced role Javy being an addition by subtraction, or even *fine* in certain situation?

The addition of Trey Sweeney last deadline gave the Tigers something they desperately needed – another option at short. Sweeney showed he could hold his own defensively and at least flashed some ability at the plate. How he adjust to major league pitching and if he can cut down on the swing and miss will be the difference at this position.