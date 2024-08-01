What Did the Cubs Accomplish at the Trade Deadline?

Johnson is just 22 years old and has made it to High-A. He has been working as a starter lately, and his stats between Single-A and High-A are pretty good. Opponents are batting .222 off him this season, and he has struck out 81 batters in 61 innings.

Neither Bigge nor Johnson is a top prospect, but they are solid supplementary pieces. All things considered, the Rays received a great haul for their third baseman.

Paredes is the man the Cubs wanted, and it showed with who they gave up for him. Paredes could be the everyday third baseman the Cubs were so desperate to acquire, and he is under team control until 2027.

He is only an average defender, but that is much better than what Morel was giving the team. Morel has -12 OAA at third this season, while Paredes has 0 OAA.

At the plate, Paredes is batting .243 with an OPS of .784. He has also homered 16 times this season, so the Cubs did not lose all that much power in the trade.

The major upgrade Paredes offers the Cubs, besides his defense, is his ability to make contact. His strikeout rate is in the 83rd percentile in MLB while his whiff rate is in the 88th percentile. Along with that, Paredes has a walk rate of 12.1%.