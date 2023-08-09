Chicago Cubs Were Right To Keep Cody Bellinger To Win Now

The Cubs are firing on all cylinders at the plate. They’re averaging 5.10 runs per game on the year, and they are making a surge up the NL Central standings. After winning eight of their final 10 games in July, their season outlook quickly pivoted as the trade deadline approached.

The Cubs were once viewed as sure-fire sellers with some of the most desirable talent on the market in Marcus Stroman and Cody Bellinger.

Instead, the Cubs surveyed the landscape of the NL playoff picture and felt they had a real shot at making a playoff push this season. Not only did they hold onto two of their most valuable assets, but they went out and bought one of the most coveted bats on this year’s trade market.

It was clear the Cubs felt they had the roster makeup to compete in 2023, and they went and made their lineup even better at the trade deadline.

All stats taken prior to play on August 8th.

Cubs Acquire Jeimer Candelario

The Cubs are bringing back one of their own!



They have acquired Jeimer Candelario from the Washington Nationals for Minor Leaguers DJ Herz and Kevin Made, per @JesseRogersESPN and @jonmorosi. pic.twitter.com/PluD4JJADV — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 31, 2023

Jeimer Candelario was one of the more sought-after pieces at this year’s trade deadline. He was one of the better rental bats on the trade market, and he would have been a good addition for any contending ball club’s offense. In the end, Candelario ends up with the Chicago Cubs, the organization he started his major league career with back in 2016.

Candelario’s Defensive Flexibility

Candelario was the picture-perfect addition. He will provide a significant injection of offense for the Cubs, and his positional versatility will have a positive ripple affect on the players around him in the lineup.