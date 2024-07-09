Cody Bellinger Rumors: 4 Best Trade Fits at the Deadline

Look out in the pool!



Cody Bellinger sends one out to give the Cubs the lead!

Right now, Bellinger is hitting .266 with nine home runs, 37 RBIs and a .738 OPS, meaning it’s very possible he won’t exercise his opt-out this upcoming offseason. That means potential suitors will most likely value him as a player under contract through at least 2025.

The problem is Bellinger had a big second half a year ago, posting a .909 OPS after the All-Star break. If he’s able to do anything like that this year, he’ll be opting out and returning to the open market. While a contending team would welcome a big second half from Bellinger if they acquire him, it may also mean he’s a rental, as opposed to a multi-year commitment.

So, you can see why a Bellinger trade may not come to fruition. Still, there are few players available on the market who offer more upside. With that in mind, here are four possible suitors for Bellinger, should the Cubs decide to trade him.

Stats updated prior to games on July 8.

Seattle Mariners

The Mariners should be connected to just about every player capable of making an offensive impact. They have a World Series-caliber pitching staff, but president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto needs to rebuild an offense that ranks 27th in runs per game on the fly.

Obviously, Bellinger isn’t going to usurp Julio Rodríguez in center field, and the Mariners would probably like to see if first baseman Ty France, an All-Star just two years ago, can turn his season around.