Why Did the A’s Spend Big on Luis Severino?

Yesterday, the Athletics gave out the largest contract in the history of their franchise, in what was arguably the most surprising signing of the offseason thus far. Luis Severino is the pitcher who cashed in, signing a three-year, $67 million deal.

For Severino, this represents an outstanding contract, coming off the heels of a season where he had to sign a one-year, $14 million prove-it deal with the Mets after pitching to a 6.65 ERA for the Yankees in 2023.

One year later, Severino cashes in on a season where he pitched to a 3.91 ERA over 182 innings pitched and helped the Mets reach Game 6 of the NLCS. The 30-year-old was extended a qualifying offer, and some thought he should take it.

Now we now Severino made the right decision, as he has exceeded the value of the $21.05 million qualifying offer, and has done so over three years. While the intrigue of pitching in Sacramento may not be there for most free agents, Severino got an offer he couldn’t refuse.