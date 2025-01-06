Cubs 2025 Roster Outlook: How things stand entering a new year

Toward the end of the 2024 season, Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell didn’t mince words about where his team was and the level it needs to get to.

“We gotta get better,” he said. “We should try to be building 90-win teams here. That’s what you have to do, that’s the playoff standard. That’s what you’ve got to get to be safely in the playoffs, safely in the tournament. From that perspective, we got a ways to go.”

Don’t take that as a shot at Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and the team he built last year. That’s not what it was. Take it more as a challenge for everyone in the organization to be better. It’s got to be a full-team effort to reach the goals they set at the beginning of the season.

Hoyer has been busy building the next version of the team through the first couple months of the offseason, trying to hold up his end of things. There have been some smaller signings and deals along with a trade for a star outfielder.