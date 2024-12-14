With the Acquisition of Kyle Tucker, the Cubs Need to Go All in

Knowing what they have in Shaw as a hitter, the question has more so been where he would play defensively long term. While he has played more third base in the minor leagues, Shaw projects best at second base, which probably explains why the Cubs traded for Paredes at last year’s deadline despite Shaw being on a fast track to the big leagues.

It was speculated that second baseman Nico Hoerner could be on the way out as Shaw presents a cheaper and more offensive-minded profile, but that was also before the idea of acquiring Kyle Tucker was likely floated seriously internally.

Shaw is far from a disaster at the hot corner and with his athleticism, the hope is that he can come along further with the glove as well as overcome his fringy arm. He showed plenty of progress as well, with great reactions, good footwork and hands. However, it is worth noting that the Cubs are five months removed from going outside of the organization to address third base knowing Shaw had a 2025 ETA. Now, he is not only presumably handed the keys to the hot corner, his contingency plan defensively in Smith is gone as well.

For the sake of clarity, I am not insinuating that Shaw is incapable of playing third base, especially with the defensive progress he made on the left side of the infield over the final couple months of the season. Even with fringy defense, his offensive profile and speed should allow him to be a valuable piece and he can slide over to second base after Hoerner reaches free agency in two seasons. What I am more so trying to illustrate is the uncharacteristic aggression from Hoyer in this move.

Not only the willingness to pay a steep price, but the quick pivot and willingness to roll the dice with their top prospect making his MLB debut at a position which they preferred an external option at several months ago. In the name of acquiring Kyle Tucker, it all makes sense…if there’s more to come.

More Additions Ahead?

We know there will be more moves ahead as the Cubs still have Seiya Suzuki and Cody Bellinger on the roster, with at least one of which expected to be moved. Suzuki’s no-trade clause and Bellinger’s contract are two obstacles for the team, but the expectation is that Hoyer should be able to facilitate a deal eventually as there should be plenty of appealing teams interested in Suzuki’s plus offense and potentially a few undesirable contract matches out there for Bellinger.