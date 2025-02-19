How Adding Justin Turner Impacts the Cubs’ Roster

Though it comes after missing out on Alex Bregman, the Chicago Cubs adding Justin Turner isn’t really a one-to-one kind of pivot.

There are differences between the two. For one, Turner will be playing in his age-40 season in 2025. Meanwhile, Bregman will turn just 31 years old at the end of March.

In addition, Bregman is coming off a Gold Glove season at third base. He would’ve been an easy fit for the current Cubs’ roster. On the other hand, while Turner has spent the vast majority of his big league career at the hot corner, the last two seasons have seen him spend most of his on-field time at first base. Most of his overall appearances came as the designated hitter.

At the same time, Bregman’s status and age just earned him a three-year, $120 million deal. That’s a massive chunk of the Boston Red Sox‘s salary. Turner comes at a lower cost, though. He agreed to join the Cubs on a one-year, $6 million deal, per multiple reports Tuesday. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported he even “turned down more lucrative offers elsewhere because he wanted to be a Cub.”