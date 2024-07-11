Can the Twins Catch Up to the Guardians in the AL Central?

How The Twins and Guardians Stack Up

The Twins and the Guardians are not as far apart as many may think they are. The Guardians have largely outperformed expectations, and the Twins are just starting to find their stride. Here is how both teams stack up statistically:

Statistic Twins (MLB Rank) Guardians (MLB Rank) Record 53-40 (7th) 57-34 (2nd) Runs 459 (4th) 449 (8th) Home Runs 114 (4th) 106 (10th) AVG .255 (5th) .246 (13th) OPS .755 (3rd) .731 (11th) wRC+ 114 (4th) 108 (10th) ERA 4.13 (19th) 3.72 (8th) K/BB 3.60 (1st) 2.91 (11th) FIP 3.89 (10th) 4.03 (15th) xFIP 3.80 (5th) 3.91 (9th) SIERA 3.60 (2nd) 3.77 (7th)

A couple of things stand out when you look at the numbers for these two teams. One of the first things is that Cleveland is not statistically elite in any category. They pretty much live in that 8th-12th range in almost every statistic.

Another thing that is easy to notice is that the Twins probably have a top-five offense in all of baseball. They rank top-five in all of the offensive categories listed. The offense has played a huge role in the Twins’ success this season.

The final and most important thing that you should notice is the Twins’ underperforming pitching staff. Their 19th-ranked ERA is not an accurate representation of the talent on the roster. Underlying stats such as FIP, xFIP, and SIERA suggest the Twins’ rotation will be much better than it has been going forward.

If there is a reason on the surface to believe that the Twins can catch the Guardians, it is their statistical advantages. If the Twins can get the most out of their pitching staff, they stand a chance in the division.

Twins and Guardians: Rosters Head-to-Head

If you want to take a closer look at how these teams match up, you can look directly at the rosters. Here is a brief look at how they match up at each position: