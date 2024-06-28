Twins Top Pitching Prospect David Festa Joins MLB Rotation

While all three of his pitches – a fastball, slider, and changeup – showed promise, Festa’s most impressive offering was the slider, which he used to generate four whiffs, three called strikes, and an average exit velocity of just 81 mph.

David Festa with his first career strikeout



Our 85th-ranked MLB prospect.

pic.twitter.com/TdfNZ27oUF — The Call Up | An MLB Prospect Podcast (@The_CallUpPod) June 27, 2024

David Festa the Prospect

The Twins selected Festa out of college in the 13th round of the 2021 draft. Needless to say, he wasn’t a top prospect straight away, but he quickly increased his velocity in the minors, proving he could sit in the mid-90s with his fastball.

By the 2023 season, Festa was seen as one of the better arms in the Twins organization. His fastball, slider, and changeup all looked like above-average pitches, and he put up strong numbers in 2022 across Single-A and High-A. In 18 starts, he threw 103.2 innings with a 2.43 ERA and 108 strikeouts.

Festa spent most of the 2023 season at Double-A, with a brief appearance at Triple-A at the end of the year. His numbers weren’t quite as eye-popping (22 starts, 92.1 IP, 4.19 ERA), but the fact that he held his own against more advanced hitters was what mattered. He was a consensus top-10 prospect in the Twins’ system entering 2024.

Excited for David Festa's MLB debut today. Both his stuff and his command have improved since last year.



pic.twitter.com/uceMl0NLso — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) June 27, 2024

The young right-hander continued to impress at Triple-A this year, putting up a 3.77 ERA in 14 starts and making his way onto Just Baseball’s midseason Top 100 Prospects list earlier this month.

Festa’s Future with the Twins

Festa earned his first call to the show to replace an injured Chris Paddack in Minnesota’s rotation. Paddack probably won’t be gone too long – he’s dealing with “fatigue,” not “pain or discomfort” – which likely means Festa will head back to the minors after two or three starts.