Can Brooks Lee Contribute to the Twins’ Wild Card Push?

Brooks Lee made a strong first impression in his MLB debut.

Just Baseball’s No. 45 overall prospect went 2-for-4 with an RBI. His first big league hit was a line-drive single to center field, earning the rookie a warm ovation from the Target Field crowd. Although the Minnesota Twins suffered a 9-2 loss at the hands of the Detroit Tigers, Lee’s impressive performance was the silver lining to a disappointing game.

Lee clearly enjoyed himself, grinning from ear to ear as he took in the feeling of his first base hit. His joy was infectious.

The young infielder is a highly-regarded prospect and an important part of the Twins’ future. However, his role for the rest of the 2024 season is difficult to predict. Lee was promoted to replace an injured Royce Lewis on the active roster. But, Minnesota has a crowded infield. When Lewis returns, it’s hard to say if there will still be a spot for Lee.