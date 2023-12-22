Are the Twins Well-Equipped to Keep Their AL Central Crown?

One of the biggest trade pieces on the market is finally on the move!



RHP Pablo López is headed north to the Twin Cities with two prospects in exchange for INF Luis Arráez, per multiple reports. pic.twitter.com/wOloyxY6qD — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) January 20, 2023

Other moves that fared well for them were the acquisition of Michael A. Taylor, who was the smart insurance plan they were able to solidify for Byron Buxton and the extensive injury history he has. The additions of Joey Gallo to a one-year deal, and the three-year contract given to Christian Vasquez, also aided their run to be the AL Central champions in 2023.

Now as we fast-forward a year to this offseason, the other teams in the division have been very active and the Twins have been sitting back without much action. The Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals have made a plethora of moves to load themselves up to battle the Twins for the division title.

The Guardians, even under new manager Stephen Vogt, are always going to play up their potential and be a thorn in the sides of their division-mates. While the White Sox are not void of talent, their current direction looks to be to build for the future.

The Twins are still in a good position to hold onto their AL Central crown, but the loss of last year’s ace Sonny Gray is a very significant one they must now overcome if they want to end the 2024 season atop the division at seasons end.

Now, how will they be able to do that?

2024 Outlook

The Twins starting lineup, while not being as experienced as others, may be one of the best amongst the rest of the league. Outside of the known commodities of Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton, and Jorge Polanco, Royce Lewis looks to have found himself after the strong postseason performance last year. After struggling in his initial debut, Edouard Julien finished strong and showed fans why the Twins Front Office was comfortable moving Luis Arraez in the offseason.