MLB Free Agency Has Proven the AL Central is Wide Open

Pitcher Kenta Maeda and solid contributors Michael A. Taylor, Joey Gallo, and Donovan Solano are all free agents as well. The Twins need to figure out the rotation first and foremost and then figure out how to replace or bring back offensive pieces. With Byron Buxton taking on primarily a designated hitter role last season, the hole is center field is glaring.

While they’re more experineced and look stronger as a team right now, the Twins have holes and other teams in this division are attacking the offseason. In order to remain the clear favorite in the division, Minnesota needs to add at least two pitchers in addition to an outfielder.

Many expected the Guardians and White Sox to be in mix last season, but it was the Detroit Tigers that finished in second place and took a big step forward. Their season flew under the radar with the Twins walking away with the division but the Tigers set themselves up to compete soon.

With a rising core of young position players led by Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson, and others, the Tigers entered this offseason ready to attack the pitching market. While they may not be in play for a huge name, they have already added Kenta Maeda (from the rival Twins) and Jack Flaherty on short-term deals to try improve their rotation.

The Detroit Tigers and Jack Flaherty have agreed to a one-year, $14 million deal, per @JeffPassan.



The veteran arm will look to rebound with a Detroit team in need of pitching upside. pic.twitter.com/WWVl6LtOSW — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) December 15, 2023

They brought in veteran Mark Cahna to provide some added pop to their lineup and helped the back end of their bullpen by reuniting with left-handed veteran Andrew Chafin. Detroit has been active and they might not be done just yet.

With an obvious hole at third base still, the Tigers have come up recently on the Just Baseball Show as a potential landing spot for former Tiger and current Ray Isaac Paredes. Whether it be him or someone else, keep an eye out for them to make a move to further bolster their offense through that premium positon.