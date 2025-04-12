Colorado Rockies unveil the future of nostalgia with Nike City Connect 2.0
The Colorado Rockies are set to unveil their new 2.0 Nike City Connect jersey on Friday, giving their fans a look in the future of nostalgia.
Round two of the Nike MLB City Connect Series is here for the Colorado Rockies and the fans are sure to be talking once again.
Aiming for what might be referred to as the future of nostalgia, the Rockies and Nike have crafted an energetic design they hope will resonate with a community equally inspired by the colorful sunrises and sunsets observed throughout the Rocky Mountain region.
For the very first time since Nike launched the City Connect concept in 2021, Colorado will don a pullover jersey in a nod to those typically worn as a youth at the beginning of a ballplayer’s journey. Beyond the vibrant colors, such as psychic purple and laser orange, is the 16th jersey logo in Rockies history.
Moreover, Colorado will have a much different cap than normal. The ball-mountain logo, introduced in 2014 for Spring Training and used during batting practice, will appear on the players’ caps and batting helmets for the first time during a regular season game.
According to the Rockies press release, there are several other key components to their newest uniform:
- Jersey Design: Featuring our iconic mountain logo with a vibrant color overhaul that encompasses all that the Front Range represents. Our unique purple that separates our team and our region from all else has been re-imagined and modernized, celebrating the breathtaking colors that paint the Rockies from sunrise to sunset.
- Ripstop Pattern: The ripstop pattern is inspired by the classic clothing materials worn by skiers and snowboarders. Ripstop fabric boasts the reputation of not only being unfazed by the harsh conditions of the slopes, but also malleable for the changing landscape experiences on the mountains.
- Caps: The interior of the hat is lined with the Denver city flag, punctuated by the beautiful colors highlighted throughout our state and the uniform.
- Jock Tag: The DEN on the jock tag is a callback to the place we call home, in the heart of the city. When someone sees DEN, they know it means Denver.
“Looking at it, it’s got a little of that 1986 NLCS matchup,” said Aaron Heinrich, Senior Director of Retail Operations. “When you think of the New York Mets and the Houston Astros battling that year, both those teams are in pullover V-neck jerseys. That’s what vibe immediately hit me when we saw the first rendering.”
Plans for the second iteration of the Nike City Connect uniform started two years ago in May 2023. Ideas flowed in both directions between the apparel company and the Rockies.
Following the inaugural success of the green and white version, Heinrich and the team wanted to bring back the purple while still working outside the box for the sequel.
“When you look at the rankings and the things that are out there, the teams that stepped outside of team color were the teams that — I thought — had the most universally well received first rounds,” Heinrich said.
After the 180° directional change from the traditional purple and black three years ago, the club is trying to do the same again with the sunrise/sunset concept.
“From the get go, that whole idea with the sunrise is you start your day up on the mountains and end your day at sunset at Coors Field watching a ball game,” Heinrich said. “How do we encapsulate that or try to in a jersey? Not easy, but that was sort of the idea.”
Capturing the new day was also recognized by the creative team as reflective of the current on-field product for the organization. Younger, more vibrant and with something of a fresh start.
What’s Next?
Many Colorado sports fans will breath a sigh of relief that the Rockies did not choose to focus on colors from the state’s iconic fan. While still represented in some of the team’s retail cap logos, going the way of so many other sports teams in the Centennial State felt like low-hanging fruit.
Others may have been hoping for a return to the beloved black vests, made memorable during the 2007 season that saw the franchise reach the World Series for the first and only time. While such a jersey would have been appreciated by a certain section of fans, the vest is more heritage and history than the future.
“You come to the game on 4/18 and if you come back on 4/19, you have two completely different in-game experiences. 4/18 is going to have City Connect everywhere and on the field; the next day is gonna be that more traditional,” Heinrich said. “You know, 81 games (at home) is a lot. We’ll wear these 12 times. It’s just meant to sort of have a little bit of a different narrative and story.”
Colorado will unveil the new uniforms at the start of their next homestand on Friday, April 18 against the Washington Nationals. They’ll do the same every Friday thereafter for the remainder of the 2025 season.
Hats, hoodie, tees and jerseys are currently available in all Rockies Dugout Stores as well as the Rally Store at McGregor Square. MLBShop.com and Nike.com offer online purchase and delivery.