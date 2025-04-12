Colorado Rockies unveil the future of nostalgia with Nike City Connect 2.0

Round two of the Nike MLB City Connect Series is here for the Colorado Rockies and the fans are sure to be talking once again.

Aiming for what might be referred to as the future of nostalgia, the Rockies and Nike have crafted an energetic design they hope will resonate with a community equally inspired by the colorful sunrises and sunsets observed throughout the Rocky Mountain region.

For the very first time since Nike launched the City Connect concept in 2021, Colorado will don a pullover jersey in a nod to those typically worn as a youth at the beginning of a ballplayer’s journey. Beyond the vibrant colors, such as psychic purple and laser orange, is the 16th jersey logo in Rockies history.

Photo Credit: Kyle Cooper, Colorado Rockies Team Photographer

Moreover, Colorado will have a much different cap than normal. The ball-mountain logo, introduced in 2014 for Spring Training and used during batting practice, will appear on the players’ caps and batting helmets for the first time during a regular season game.