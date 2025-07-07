The Colorado Rockies Have a Rooted History at Fenway Park

With everything the Rockies franchise — and its adoring fans — have gone through over the past several years, not to mention what’s still ahead in terms of setting a new modern-day record for most losses in a single season, those four games in late October are held in even higher regard than they were when Rocktober first blessed the baseball vernacular some 18 years ago.

“Being able to understand the meaning of going to play at Fenway Park, and the amount of deep-rooted history of baseball that they have in that park is so cool,” Kyle Freeland, Colorado’s starter on Tuesday, said. “Being able to take that mound, take the field as a player in that venue, you really got to understand how special it is. I know everyone looks forward to those kind of trips.”

For interim manager Warren Schaeffer, the 37,000-plus seater is the greatest ballpark of all time. As someone who grew up in the Northeast and has spent more than 30 years of his life inside the sport, Schaeffer is trying to impart his wisdom on a young roster still in the establishment phase of their careers.

“Hopefully they can understand the importance of it in terms of baseball history. It’s a really cool thing. You go in there, and you go behind the wall, behind the Monster and everybody signed it in there,” Schaeffer said.

Despite the sobering results of the team’s only Fall Classic appearance, there are moments in Boston to hold tight from that 2007 World Series.

Jeff Francis ascending the bump for Game 1. Troy Tulowitzki serving a counterpunch with an RBI-double in the top of the second. Todd Helton doubling off the Green Monster, followed by an RBI the next day to give Colorado an early 1-0 lead in Game 2. Boston failing to record an out against Matt Holliday and his 4-for-4 performance.