Is J.P. Crawford Back to His 2023 Form?

When the Seattle Mariners acquired J.P. Crawford from the Phillies in 2018, they knew they were getting a plus defender with a solid bat. Just how good he would become offensively was always the question.

After a few seasons of solid, but unspectacular, offensive production, Crawford broke out in a big way in 2023 with a .266/.380/.438 slash line in addition to a career-high 19 home runs and 136 wRC+. That led to a career-best 4.9 fWAR season.

After a return closer to the norm in 2024, Crawford is back to swinging a hot bat and changing the dynamic of this Mariners offense.

After several seasons, teams usually know what to expect from a player. Rarely do guys have a sudden change in year six that is sustainable. Most had the same thought after 2023, and his 2024 numbers only solidified those thoughts. What we are seeing this year has propelled Crawford’s name into the conversation of being a top shortstop in the game.