Top 10 Best Shortstops for the 2024 MLB Season

Starting from the days of tee ball, all the way through Major League Baseball, the best player on the field is supposed to be put at the shortstop position. This is where you find the top athletes in the sport, who can impact the game for their teams in so many different ways.

Right now, the position is filled with so many talented players, from long-established superstars like Corey Seager and Francisco Lindor, to budding stars such as Bobby Witt Jr., who was just minted with a $288.77 million extension with the Kansas City Royals off a breakout season.

At a time where the position is as good as ever before, let’s take a dive into our rankings of the top 10 shortstops in baseball heading into the 2024 season.

The following rankings were made by our senior staff members at Just Baseball. Jack McMullen, Peter Appel, Aram Leighton, Ryan Finkelstein, Leo Morgenstern and Colby Olson, each created their top player lists at each position and we took the composite average score to set our 2024 rankings.