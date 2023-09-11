J.P. Crawford Is Rewarding the Mariners for Having Faith in Him

You heard the echoes and cries from the moment Julio Rodríguez flew out to center field for the final out of the ALDS until Dansby Swanson put pen to paper in Chicago: It was imperative that the Mariners sign one of the big four free agent shortstops.

J.P. Crawford was coming off a season in which he posted just a 103 wRC+ for the second consecutive year. He had a disappointing season in the field, too, with -4 Defensive Runs Saved and -11 Outs Above Average (he did battle through injury issues in 2022).

Seattle opted to go a different path, choosing not to pay Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts or Swanson on a gargantuan contract that would take them well past their prime years – a move that would have pushed Crawford over to second base.

They stuck with their guy in Crawford, who they had recently extended on a team-friendly five-year, $51 million deal hours before the first pitch of Opening Day 2022.