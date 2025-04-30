Will the Braves’ Patience With Drake Baldwin Be Rewarded?
With Sean Murphy back from injury, the Atlanta Braves have taken the patient approach to Drake Baldwin's rookie season.
Atlanta Braves fans got a pleasant surprise at the end of spring training when top position player prospect Drake Baldwin broke camp with the team. With Sean Murphy sidelined due to a cracked rib, the Braves turned to the rookie to open the season as their primary backstop.
Baldwin’s road to the show has been impressively quick. In his junior season at Missouri State University, he enjoyed a breakout season, slashing .341/.448/.647 with a 1.094 OPS. The Braves took notice and selected the catcher in the third round of the 2022 MLB Draft.
Baldwin’s Minor League Career
Following the draft, Baldwin split time between rookie ball and Single-A, batting .258 with a .711 OPS. However, it was his first full pro season in 2023 that truly put him on the radar.
Over 92 games in High-A, he flashed more power and improved his consistency, swatting 14 home runs and cutting his strikeout rate from 21.8% to 20.7%.
The now 22-year-old received a promotion to Double-A, where his development continued. In 14 games, he batted .321 with a .786 OPS and lowered his strikeout rate even further to 18.6%. This performance earned him a short three-game stint at Triple-A to end the year, where he went 4-1for-2 with a home run and three strikeouts.
Coming into the 2024 season, Baldwin was still considered a lower-tier prospect in the organization. Through 52 games at Double-A, he slashed .244/.313/.337 and a .650 OPS. While not eye-popping numbers, he earned another trip to Triple-A. Once there, Baldwin looked like he belonged, slashing .298/.407/.484 with a .891 OPS and 12 home runs and a 16.2% strikeout rate.
By season’s end, Baldwin had skyrocketed up the Braves’ internal rankings. In Just Baseball’s preseason rankings, he landed as the organization’s No. 1 prospect and ranked No. 17 overall in baseball.
His ascent was reminiscent of recent Atlanta breakouts like Michael Harris II, Spencer Strider, and Spencer Schwellenbach.
Baldwin’s Major League Call-Up
During spring training, all eyes were on the young prospect as he competed for a spot on the roster. The opportunity presented itself once Murphy was hit by a pitch and cracked a rib.
Baldwin capitalized on the opportunity, batting .286 with four RBIs, eight walks, and just four strikeouts. Drake Baldwin officially earned his place on the Opening Day roster.
The rookie quickly learned that the big leagues can be humbling. Baldwin began his MLB career just 1-for-18, though his underlying metrics suggested he should have jumped out of the gate much hotter. He maintained a .277 xBA, .674 xSLG, and .415 xwOBA, suggesting that better days were ahead.
Sure enough, in the 11 games since that stretch, Baldwin has slashed .375/.429/.625 with a 1.054 OPS.
Now with Murphy back, manager Brian Snitker faces the challenge of keeping both catchers involved and getting consistent at-bats. Since Murphy’s return, Baldwin has only started six games to Murphy’s 14. It has been made clear that the veteran will remain the starting catcher in a 60/40 (or perhaps 70/30) type split.
With the DH spot reserved for Marcell Ozuna, and rightfully so, Snitker has begun using whichever catcher isn’t starting as a late-game pinch hitter. This is a smart way to ensure both players get reps on a weekly basis while also giving the Braves an extra bat off the bench that Snitker trusts in tight games.
It’s not the traditional approach, but so far it’s working. The Braves are taking a patient approach, recognizing that while Baldwin has earned a role, there’s no need to rush him into the everyday workload of a full big league season.
That patience is already paying off. Baldwin has recorded a hit in nine of his last 11 games since the opening West Coast trip. In fact, his only two games without a hit? Pinch-hit appearances. He’s already showing off a veteran approach at the plate and the ability to spray the ball to all fields.
What Does the Future Hold for Drake Baldwin?
Looking ahead, the Braves face an interesting long-term question. Sean Murphy, at age 30, is under contract for three more seasons with a club option for a fourth. How Atlanta balances the playing time between Murphy and Baldwin over the next few years will be something to watch.
With Ozuna entering free agency after 2025, that could open up DH at-bats unless both parties are interested in a reunion.
The more Drake Baldwin gets a feel for the Major Leagues, the harder it will be to keep him out of the lineup. That’s a good problem for Atlanta to have. Whether it leads to trade flexibility or simply strengthens the depth of their lineup, the Braves are in a great position.
Regardless of what the future holds, Braves fans should feel fortunate. Some teams struggle to find even one reliable catcher. Atlanta has two that are controlled through at least the 2028 season. They’ve created an ideal situation to bring Baldwin along at his own pace while still competing at the highest level.
Only time will tell if this patient approach pays off in full, but if March and April are any indication, Baldwin is on the path to living up to his ranking as the Atlanta Braves’ No. 1 prospect.