Will the Braves’ Patience With Drake Baldwin Be Rewarded?

Atlanta Braves fans got a pleasant surprise at the end of spring training when top position player prospect Drake Baldwin broke camp with the team. With Sean Murphy sidelined due to a cracked rib, the Braves turned to the rookie to open the season as their primary backstop.

Baldwin’s road to the show has been impressively quick. In his junior season at Missouri State University, he enjoyed a breakout season, slashing .341/.448/.647 with a 1.094 OPS. The Braves took notice and selected the catcher in the third round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

Baldwin’s Minor League Career

Following the draft, Baldwin split time between rookie ball and Single-A, batting .258 with a .711 OPS. However, it was his first full pro season in 2023 that truly put him on the radar.

Over 92 games in High-A, he flashed more power and improved his consistency, swatting 14 home runs and cutting his strikeout rate from 21.8% to 20.7%.