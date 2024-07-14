Top Prospect Drake Baldwin is the Next Big Call Up for the Braves

Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider were under-the-radar prospects before skyrocketing their way to being high-level Major Leaguers. The same could be true about Atlanta’s No. 1 catching prospect, Drake Baldwin.

The lefty flew through the Braves MiLB system in 2023, starting in High-A and ending the season in Triple-A. Now in 2024, this has been by far his most productive and exciting season, so much so that the Braves decided to send Baldwin to the 2024 All-Star Futures Game.

With Baldwin raking in Triple-A, showing his bat is all-but big league ready, the Braves soon have a tough decision on their hands. Do they keep Baldwin in the minors to develop?

Call him up to provide an offensive boost to the big-league team?