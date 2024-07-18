The Red Sox Need To Pick a Lane Before the Trade Deadline

As Cora put it, the team is simply too athletic to have a sustained downward streak. Even when they were playing their worst this season, they remained around .500.

Still, both Craig Breslow and Sam Kennedy have remained noncommittal about a deadline approach. Both have indicated that if the team continues to perform this well, it will force the front office’s hand, but many fans would like to see more conviction from team executives with the deadline fast approaching.

Part of the cause for concern is that the past two seasons have seen disappointing deadlines in Boston, with the team both buying and selling, making moves around the periphery that left the team more or less in the same place it was prior to the deadline. In short, the team failed to pick a lane, and it hurt the franchise.

To all observers, it was clear that the Red Sox teams of 2022 and ’23 were not good enough as constructed to make the playoffs. Yet, the front office decided they were not bad enough to justify a complete sell-off at the deadline. The result was a noncommittal approach that left a mediocre team in baseball purgatory.

The 2022 deadline, in particular, was executed horribly. Failing to get under the luxury tax by offloading expiring contracts (like those of J.D. Martinez and Nathan Eovaldi, both of whom would leave in free agency at the end of the season) was by far Chaim Bloom’s biggest blunder – even worse than the massive free agent contracts he handed out to Trevor Story and Masataka Yoshida.

It prevented the team from being able to push more chips in entering the 2023 season. They needed to reset the luxury tax, which in turn led to another mediocre team that was too good to hold a fire sale but not good enough to invest in, at least in the eyes of the front office.