What Is Alex Verdugo’s Future With the Boston Red Sox?

In the next ten games, he batted .413 with seven RBIs. He helped lead the charge in comebacks against the Yankees and the Twins on back-to-back nights. He’s done everything he needs to do to earn an extension, but all that production could also make him a valuable piece at the trade deadline.

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 17: Alex Verdugo #99 of the Boston Red Sox reacts as he walks off the field with Alex Cora #13 of the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

With a little over a month until the deadline, teams are going to have to start getting serious about buying or selling. Despite the Red Sox’s recent win streak, they’re still sitting in last place in the American League East. If they can’t keep this up, a playoff spot could soon be out of their reach.

If the Red Sox do decide to sell, Verdugo could very well be on the chopping block. There won’t be many bats available at this year’s deadline, so Verdugo is sure to draw some interest. What it really comes down to is how the Red Sox see their next few seasons playing out.

If they’re content to lay low for a few years and let some players develop, there’s a case to be made for trading Verdugo. They would likely get a good prospect in return, and Jarren Duran has already shown he has enough major league viability to take over.

If the Red Sox went that route, they could feasibly be contenders in the next couple of years without going through a full-blown rebuild. However, that’s not really Boston’s M.O. Just look at what the team did last year at the deadline.

The Red Sox seem to always believe they have a chance, so it’s not likely they would move Verdugo this season or any season. If the Sox can lock Verdugo up at a team-friendly price, there’s no reason for them not to do so. There are no guarantees in baseball, but 2023 looks like it could be the start of something great for Verdugo’s career in Boston.