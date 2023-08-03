What’s Next for the Red Sox After Lackluster Trade Deadline?

The Red Sox were two and a half games out of the Wild Card heading into Tuesday’s trade deadline. After their strategy last season didn’t pan out, it was clear they needed to commit to either buying or selling this year. Instead, they committed to neither.

The Sox made only two moves ahead of the deadline. They sent Enrique Hernández back to the Dodgers for a couple of relievers, Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman, and picked up infielder Luis Urías. All three acquisitions are currently down in Triple-A.

If the Sox had gone all-in on buying, they needed to add another starter, a middle infielder and a reliever. While the players they got were a good start at addressing their needs, none are ready to contribute at the MLB level right now.

A surplus of starters were available at the deadline, many of whom could have helped the Sox. Adding a starter could have completely changed this team. The offense hasn’t been much of an issue lately. Where the Red Sox run into trouble is when teams jump on them out of the gate. Having another dependable arm would provide them with far more chances to win games.