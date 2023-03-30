Bold, Brazen, and Bang On Predictions for the 2023 Phillies 

One thing that both rankings could agree on, however, is that Gregory Soto is due for some regression. The projections at FanGraphs have him posting a 4.04 ERA and 0.1 WAR this season, while our own Ryan Finkelstein believes “the expected metrics scream for regression” on Soto.

I’m here to provide an alternate take. I think Soto will thrive in Philadelphia because his stuff will play better in a lower-leverage role. Soto’s biggest problem is control; he has a 5.37 BB/9 over the last two seasons. However, he has a significantly higher walk rate in high-leverage spots (as most relievers do).

Soto has been the go-to guy in the Tigers’ bullpen for the past two years, but he’s much further down the depth chart in Philadelphia. I expect Seranthony Domínguez, José Alvarado, Craig Kimbrel, and even Andrew Bellatti will pitch more high-leverage innings than Soto. With less pressure on his shoulders, Soto can focus on throwing strikes.

Brandon Marsh Breaks Out

Brandon Marsh was hitting the ball harder and putting more balls in the air after his midseason trade to the Phillies in 2022. He was also making more contact, especially on pitches in the strike zone. Unfortunately, none of that translated into more barrelled balls. If Marsh continues to swing the bat well, he’s eventually going to see better results.

On the other side of things, I think Marsh has room to grow in center field too. He spent the first half of the 2022 season playing left field for the Angels, so he still doesn’t have much big league experience in center. When he came to the Phillies, he suddenly had to cover ground for Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos on either side of him, instead of playing in a corner next to the great Mike Trout. That’s a difficult adjustment for such a young player to make. However, Marsh is so fast and athletic that he has the skills to be a top-notch center fielder. Now that he’s had more practice and time to prepare with his coaching staff, Marsh is ready for a great season in the field.

Rob Thomson Is Terrific at the All-Star Game

Huge ovation for Rob Thomson pic.twitter.com/IcOWy6M67Y — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) October 14, 2022

Rob Thomson is delightful. His players love playing for him, his staff loves coaching for him, and his fans love rooting for him. The baseball world got a taste of what makes Philly Rob so special during the World Series, and the 2023 All-Star Game will be another chance for him to make a good impression.