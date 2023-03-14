Top 10 MLB Bullpens For The 2023 Season

If there is one position group that is the most volatile in baseball, if not in all of professional sports, it is relief pitchers. Unlocking the combination to a great bullpen is something every team sets out to do, but few find their way to be truly successful.

There are of course relievers that stand out among the rest as the best in baseball, who can be counted on year in and year out, but those relievers are few and far between. More frequently, we see relievers can bounce between elite or terrible on any given season. This is what makes it so hard to predict which team will have the best bullpen going into a new season.

Still, based on what we saw last year and the bullpens that have been assembled this offseason, we have compiled our list of the top 10 bullpens in the game heading into Opening Day.

Honorable Mentions

Toronto Blue Jays: Best Arms: Jordan Romano, Erik Swanson, Yimi Garcia