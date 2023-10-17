Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game 2 Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for October 17, 2023

Merrill Kelly will toe the rubber for the Diamondbacks. I like Kelly more than Gallen in this matchup against the Phillies offense. Gallen’s fastball was getting crushed last night, and Kelly is more methodical with using his heater. Gallen is 50% fastballs while Kelly’s usage is near 30%, implementing a cutter and a sinker to throw off hitters timing. I don’t see Kelly having the same issues as Gallen, but I still don’t think he dominates.

Kelly has similar issues on the road as Gallen does. At Chase Field, he rocked a 2.59 ERA and a 3.43 FIP. On the road, those numbers jump, sporting a 4.07 ERA and a 4.32 FIP. He also has similar issues against left-handed bats (4.26 FIP vs. LHB, 3.42 FIP vs RHB).

Kelly faced the Phillies this year, allowing three runs in six innings at Chase Field. The last time he was on the mound in Citizens Bank Park was back in 2019; unfamiliarity with this environment could hurt him. In 62 PA against this Phillies current roster, the xBA is .285, xwOBA is .365, and the xSLG is .475. One name rises above the rest when you dive deeper into who hurts Kelly.

Trea Turner. Captain America in the World Baseball Classic. Big Game, Trea. I will gladly sink on the Trea Turner ship if he doesn’t arrive today. We’ve heard how the Dodgers always hit Kelly, and then he dominated them. They missed Turner in that lineup, who is hitting .429 with a .571 SLG against Kelly in 24 PA. He’s 9-21 with three doubles, a .391 wxOBA, and a .356 xBA. He sees him well, and it makes sense. Turner is hitting .329 against fastballs under 93 MPH for his career; this type of pitcher is an excellent matchup for him. He likes hitting changeups and sinkers as well, posting positive run values.

Harper’s getting all the attention deservedly, but Trea Turner is the hottest hitter in this lineup. Trea hit .339 in his last 200 PA before the playoffs. He’s hitting .500 with a 282 wRC+ in 30 PA in the postseason. He came in scorching hot and has remained hot in the postseason. He. is -290 to get a hit; following best is Alec Bohm at -240 and Bryson Stott at -210.

Both bullpens are a full go. Nobody exceeded 16 pitches last night, and they have an off-day tomorrow. Rob Thompson will use everyone at his disposal to get a win here, as he knows the Phillies’ significant advantage is playing at home.