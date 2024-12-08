The Hall of Fame Case for Ken Boyer

One way to begin the evaluation of Boyer’s Hall of Fame case is to look at the players throughout history that have produced similar numbers in similar sample sizes.

Boyer is one of 20 players with a rWAR between 55-65 in 7500-8500 career plate appearances. Of those 20 players, four of them are Hall of Famers. These Hall of Famers include Mike Piazza, Joe Mauer, Yogi Berra and Billy Hamilton (no, not that one.) Boyer’s career rWAR ranks above all four of these players, although Hamilton, Berra, and Piazza have him beat of Fangraphs version of WAR. This is because FanGraphs is more friendly towards catchers known for their framing abilities.

Of the 16 non-HOFers on the list, players like Mark McGwire were deemed ineligible by the writers due to his alleged steroid use. Players like Chase Utley, Evan Longoria, Manny Machado and Paul Goldschmidt are either currently on the BBWAA ballot or have not yet become eligible.

A Machine on Offense and Defense

Where Boyer starts to stand out is in his combination of offensive and defensive prowess. According to FanGraphs, Boyer logged a career 151.5 career offensive runs above average and 105.7 career defensive runs above average. These statistics take into account a player’s hitting, fielding, and baserunning performance, with positional adjustments included for fielding. He is one of just five third basemen in baseball history with over 150 career offensive runs above average and 100 career defensive runs above average. The other four third basemen on this list include Hall of Famers Adrian Beltre, Scott Rolen, Mike Schmidt, and Wade Boggs.

According to Baseball Reference, Boyer’s stellar offense and defense earned him eight seasons with a WAR above five. He is one of seven third basemen to have at least eight five-win seasons. The other six are all Hall of Famers.

On offense alone, he logged seven seasons with a 120 OPS+ or higher while recording over 600 plate appearances. This display of durability and performance cements him as one of seven third basemen to ever put up at least seven such seasons. He has recorded more of these seasons than Hall of Fame third basemen like Adrian Beltre, Chipper Jones, and George Brett.