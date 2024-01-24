2024 Hall of Fame Voters Got It Right…With a Few Snubs

These inductees break a lot of trends: two of them are first ballot guys, Helton played his entire career at Coors Field, and Mauer was considered borderline to many. It shows that a new era of voters is ready to have their voices heard and that the Hall may soon become more inclusive.

While they nailed it with the three inductees, voters still managed to leave a lot to be desired. Gary Sheffield fell off the ballot with just 63.9% of the vote. Alex Rodriguez–probably the best player on the ballot–mustered up just 38.4%. Billy Wagner fell 1.2% short.

If this year’s ballot results show anything it is this: things are getting better, but there is still plenty of work to be done.

Adrián Beltré: As Obvious As They Come

This was probably the easiest vote on this year’s ballot. Everybody knew the second he retired that five years later Adrián Beltré would get the call to Cooperstown. A four-time All-Star, five-time Gold Glover and four-time Silver Slugger, Beltré posted an 83.8 fWAR in 21 incredible seasons with the Dodgers, Mariners, Red Sox and Rangers.

Beltré is already a member of the Rangers Hall of Fame and has his No. 29 retired in Arlington. He was one of the most charismatic players of his generation, making him one of the most beloved as well. Beltré was just as famous for his distaste for people touching his head, and how much his teammates used to mess with him, as is he is for his slick defending and tremendous hitting.

One of the most incredible things about Beltré is how late the prime of his career began. He did not make an All-Star game before the age of 31 and had a wRC+ over 110 only twice. But the second-half of his career was as consistent and dominant as they come, only posting below 109 wRC+ in his final season at age 39.