The Hall of Fame Case for Chase Utley

Ask almost any Phillies fan, and they’ll tell you Chase Utley belongs in the Hall of Fame.

How could he not? He was the greatest player on the greatest team in franchise history. The Phillies claimed five straight NL East titles from 2007 to 2011, winning two pennants and a World Series in the process. It was easily the best five-year span in the team’s long and (mostly disappointing) history.

Utley hit .290/.386/.503 over those five seasons, producing 33.3 FanGraphs WAR, third-most in baseball and easily the highest total on the Phillies – although Roy Halladay, who joined the club for the final two seasons of that magical run, ranked just above him with 33.5 fWAR between Toronto and Philadelphia.

Among Phillies, 2008 World Series MVP Cole Hamels ranked a distant second with 21.0 fWAR during the glory years, while 2007 NL MVP and de facto team captain Jimmy Rollins ranked third with 19.9 fWAR of his own.