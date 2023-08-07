Did the Baltimore Orioles Add Enough at the Trade Deadline?

With regards to the rotation, it has been hurt most this season by sheer usage. Many members of the starting rotation have reached or surpassed their previous career highs for innings pitched.

Tyler Wells was the teams best pitcher, but he hasn’t thrown more than 110 innings since 2018 in the minors. He is up to 113 innings and was showing signs of fatigue resulting in a demotion to Double-A in an attempt to give him a breather.

Brandon Hyde said Tyler Wells needed a “break” and “reset.” After a rest period, he’ll pitch in Bowie on a “low workload” plan, with hopes of keeping him stretched out. “We need him,” Hyde said.



Thursday starter will depend on what the Orioles do before the trade deadline. — Nathan Ruiz (@NathanSRuiz) July 30, 2023

This also includes Kyle Bradish and Dean Kremer, who are both a few innings away from new career highs in innings pitched. Keep in mind that there are still two months of the season left plus the playoffs.

That is where Jack Flaherty comes in. He has thrown 190 plus innings in a season before. Granted that was before being plagued with some injuries but he looks to be mostly healthy this season.

The addition of Flaherty can take some pressure off of Tyler Wells and others as the season drags on, and worst case scenario is just another arm that adds some depth. The big question will be how does this rotation hold up in the post season? That is an answer that we are going to have to wait to receive.

First Start

Since being acquired from St. Louis, Flaherty has made one start for the Orioles and it was a great one. He posted his highest spin rates of the season for his curveball, cutter, and four-seam fastball. In six innings against Toronto he gave up one earned run, two walks, and picked up eight strikeouts.