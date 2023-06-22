Starting Pitching Trade Targets for the Orioles

At this point in the season, he is the Orioles’ ace and should be treated as such. If the postseason started today, he would be getting the ball Game One, and rightfully so.

Kyle Gibson has also surprised me. I was expecting an ERA close to five entering the season, not one under four. I don’t know if I would go as far as to say Gibson is winning the Orioles’ games, but he isn’t losing them. Similar to a Tyrod Taylor at quarterback for my NFL fans.

The Bad

Dean Kremer does not have good numbers thus far, however, his May was incredible. A 2.45 ERA over five starts is beyond acceptable. His bad start against the Brewers to start June was not ideal, however.

Despite having eight wins and only three losses, Kremer is giving up a lot of hard contact. An ERA of 4.56 and an xERA near six does not bode well for the future. If the Orioles trade for a starter, he is likely the choice to be removed from the rotation.

Bradish had a 2.76 ERA in May and seems to be finding his footing. After throwing twelve innings and only giving up three runs against the Blue Jays and Rays, his ERA is down to 3.88. One could even argue he does not belong in the “Bad” category. If his play continues, he could develop into a solid back-of-the-rotation option for the Orioles.

The Ugly

Finally, sending Grayson Rodriguez down was not ideal. There is no telling at this point if Rodriguez is going to play a role this season. The front office could decide to leave him in Norfolk for the remainder of the year to develop.