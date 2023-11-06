Baltimore Orioles Offseason Outlook for 2023-24 Free Agency

While it came to a disappointing end, the 2023 season was a massive success for the Baltimore Orioles. This team won 101 games after being picked by many to miss the playoffs. However, if the Orioles wish to improve upon their first-round exit next season, they need to start working immediately as free agency gets underway.

Despite being a 101-win team, the Orioles have some housekeeping to attend to this offseason. The two most glaring issues that need to be addressed are the depleted starting rotation and the incoming logjam of position players.

The starting pitching let the Orioles down in the postseason after overperforming in the regular season. If the Orioles intend to compete in October next year, they need to address this weakness.

Moreover, in 2023, the Orioles already began to experience the effects of a logjam of position players. It is only going to get worse in 2024. You can only put eight position players on the field at a time. Depth is a great thing to have, but Baltimore has it in excess and needs to decide who to build around.