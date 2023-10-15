An Ironically Bitter Ending to an Otherwise Magical Orioles Season

The Baltimore Orioles magical season came to an end five days ago, as the buzzsaw that is the Texas Rangers offense proved too much for the young Orioles to handle.

While the Rangers offense did what it had done all season, the Orioles managed to hang around in two of the games. In game one they only lost 2-3, and they scored eight runs in a game two loss. What is most unfortunate for the Orioles is that they suffered two losses at the hands of pitchers that many lobbied for them to acquire.

Game 2

In game two of the series, the Orioles faced Jordan Montgomery. A pitcher that the Rangers acquired at the trade deadline this year. He happened to be on the St. Louis Cardinals whom the Orioles also made a trade with. The Orioles trade was for Jack Flaherty, who had not been pitching particularly well.

In game two, Montgomery did not have his best showing. He gave up four runs in as many innings but it was enough to help get the Rangers a victory.