Predicting the Top Starting Pitchers Who Could Be Traded in 2024

When MLB free agency officially opens after the World Series, every team in baseball will be in the market to find starting pitchers. While there are certainly plenty of options on the market, this is a rather thin free agent class when it comes to the top tier talent.

Headlined by Blake Snell, Aaron Nola and Jordan Montgomery, with Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shota Imanga coming from the international market, the few top starting pitchers who are available should fly off the board rather quickly. This might leave some contenders needing to shore up their rotation via the trade market, especially if they are looking for a frontline arm.

Here are some of the top pitchers who could be available on the trade block this offseason, with predictions on whether or not they will get traded and to what teams.

Arms With One Year of Control

The following three starters have been ace-level pitchers in the past, all of which are only a year away from free agency and on relatively big contracts for the small market teams they pitch for.