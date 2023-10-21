Minnesota Twins Offseason Outlook for 2023-2024 Free Agency

The 2023 season was filled with bright spots for the Minnesota Twins. The Twins were able to take advantage of a weak division and win the AL Central with ease.

The emergence of Royce Lewis and Edouard Julien indicate a bright future. The team won its first playoff game since 2004. While there was a lot to be happy about, the Twins are going to have to do some work in free agency this offseason to have repeated success.

THE TWINS HAVE WON A PLAYOFF GAME FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2004! MINNESOTA STAND UP!!! pic.twitter.com/DB8f83eavE — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) October 3, 2023

In lieu of the bright spots of the 2023 season, there are definitely some question marks entering into 2024. While the offense was not bad, it certainly seemed to be the weakest link at times.

The Twins finished 10th in runs scored and offensive WAR. One of the glaring weaknesses in this offense was their 15th ranked wRC+ against left-handed pitching. They ranked fifth in wRC+ against right-handed pitching, showing a clear disparity.