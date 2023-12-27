When Will the Orioles Add the Starting Pitcher They Need?

The rest of the roster is filled with even more young talent in the form of Jordan Westburg, Kyle Stowers, Colton Cowser, Heston Kjerstad, and Grayson Rodriguez. That’s not even including Jackson Holliday, the consensus top prospect in all of baseball, who could be knocking on the big league door later this year.

Even so, if the Orioles are looking to contend again in one of baseball’s toughest divisions, a few pieces are missing from the big league squad, namely in the rotation. While Baltimore added some firepower to the bullpen via Craig Kimbrel, the club is still missing an impact arm or two for the starting five.

Last season, Orioles’ starters ranked in the middle of the pack across numerous categories, including WHIP (1.23 – 9th), ERA (4.14 – 11th), and opponents’ batting average (.246 – 12th).

They also posted a 4.25 FIP (13th) while using nine different starters; only three members of the rotation made 30 or more starts on the year.

As things currently stand, the Orioles’ 2024 rotation would feature Bradish, Rodriguez, John Means, Dean Kramer, and Cole Irvin, with the likes of Tyler Wells, Chayce McDermott, and Cade Povich fighting for a rotation spot as well. Kyle Gibson and Jack Flaherty are no longer on the team, after inking new deals elsewhere this offseason.

Free Agent Rotation Options

The Orioles have not been big spenders on the free agent market in the past, so it is unlikely the club will be in the market for a marquee arm such as Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, or even Marcus Stroman. Deals for top-end free agent starters are pushing $20 million (or more) per year, and the Orioles have been hesitant to spend that much on a single pitcher.