Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Jurickson Profar

Profar seemed to thrive in San Diego because he wasn’t pressured to be one of the top guys in the lineup and had the proper protection around him. Profar just had to be the fifth-best hitter for San Diego.

Just look at how different things were for him in his brief hiatus from the Padres in 2023 when he was a member of the Colorado Rockies for most of the year. That team wasn’t filled with many top-end bats. Profar posted just a 74 wRC+ and a .680 OPS with the Rockies before being released.

He performs well in the heart of this order, hits well at Petco Park (career .792 OPS, 126 wRC+) and San Diego just had one of the best seasons in franchise history, so why not run it back again and keep Profar in the mix for the foreseeable future? This team clearly knows how to get the best out of him.

Atlanta Braves

If we’re looking for other scenarios in which Profar would have the lineup support and protection around him to thrive, why not look at a team that boasts a lineup with Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Marcell Ozuna, Michael Harris II and Ozzie Albies.

The Braves lineup is just as stacked as the Padres lineup, if not more, but that’s not the only reason Profar fits. One of their most glaring needs for 2025 is corner outfield help.

Current left fielder Jarred Kelenic posted just an 86 wRC+ and .679 OPS in 449 plate appearances in 2024, while Eli White is currently projected to start the year in right field, according to RosterResource, despite just 59 regular season plate appearances in the last two years.