Why Isn’t Jurickson Profar Getting More Interest in Free Agency?

Profar’s hard-hit rate was a career best by 10%, as well as his average exit velocity (91.1MPH) which was 3.6 MPH higher than his previous career high. If you combine that with Profar’s overall patience as a hitter and ability to provide quality at-bats — something he’s done throughout his entire career — and you’re looking at something pretty darn special. He even improved his contact rate with pitches he chased outside the zone by 10.6%, and 13.5% if you only count offspeed pitches.

Again, something that you can’t fake — and even on the chance you can, it’s exceedingly rare — for an entire season. How did such a thing occur? As noted by Davy Andrews for FanGraphs, Profar’s also showed signs of a change in his plate approach, widening his stance and adding a greater leg kick. He simply had a cleaner, more complete swing in 2024; he seems to have, however unlikely, figured something out.

That’s even more evidence to add to the curious case of Profar. The caution around him is understandable, but spineless. The same timidity of a young child trying to swim for the first time, or me asking for a girl’s number for the first time.

And even if you still don’t buy in to Profar’s rebrand, he’s likely still a solid bat to add to a lineup at the very worst. His “fall off” in the second half of 2024, as some troglodytes may have cited to you already, wasn’t all that profound (.870 OPS first half, .794 second half). And if you exclude his Rockies tenure (moving the goalposts just this one time, shut up), he’s averaging a 124 wRC+ and 3.3 fWAR per 650 plate appearances over the last three seasons, and a 115 wRC+ and 2.5 fWAR per 6500 PA’s over the last five seasons.

Those are signs that, contrary to popular belief, people can indeed…[lights cigar, blows smoke, tear streams down face]…change.

Sure, there are some aspects of Profar’s 2024 that aren’t a bastion of Perfect Victory. He’s still a poor defender with negative 24 Outs Above Average over his last three seasons, and his absurd production in the clutch is unlikely to repeat. The latter production is actually pretty hilarious, with a 1.147 OPS in high leverage situations being higher than Aaron Judge’s (1.084), and his 327 wRC+ (!) across 61 (!!) plate appearances was by far the highest of any qualified player in baseball.