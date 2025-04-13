The A’s Young Core Is Picking Up Right Where it Left Off

Residing in the 77th percentile in K% and 89th in BB%, Butler’s clearly doing a great job sizing up pitches and making the right decisions in whether or not he should swing. The leadoff hitter plays the game in a fun and loose way and he’s going to be a crucial cog in this lineup for a long time because of it.

Shea Langeliers

It took quite some time for Langeliers to find his footing at the game’s highest level, but once he arrived, he really arrived. Last year was the first time in his career that he’d been worth more than 1.0 bWAR (2.9) and he hit the second-most home runs amongst all catchers in the game. His .226 ISO also led the way, topping Cal Raleigh by 10 points.

Because of what he showed us last year, Langeliers has started to turn some heads and earn some national attention. Last year, he was amongst the league leaders in Pop Time, but he’s adding a 91st percentile in Framing to his game this year as well. Pair this with some light-tower power and pitch-recognition that matches his teammate Butler’s, you’ve got yourself a solid backstop.

Langeliers has made it into 13 contests this year, hitting three home runs with eight RBI and as many runs scored. His OPS is also up over .800 while his 139 OPS+ is 29 points higher than it was last year when he established himself as an offensive standout. Oh, and he’s also walked eight times while striking out just seven times.

At the moment, Langeliers doesn’t top the league-wide catcher leaderboards in any offensive categories. However, he’s hanging around the top-four in the vast majority of them, which is more than acceptable to this A’s team who just needs to find diamonds in the rough wherever they can.

Tyler Soderstrom

One of the biggest surprises in baseball this year is Soderstrom and the scorching-hot start he’s gotten off to at the dish. He’s a former first-round pick (2020) and top prospect that received 106 games in the big leagues with very uninspiring results to this point, but now he’s turning a corner in a big way.