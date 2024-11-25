Athletics Top 15 Prospects

Defense/Speed

Susac is a big body behind the dish that it can be challenging to move as quickly as he needs to consistently get into a good blocking position. His receiving has come along since being drafted, as well as his catch and throw skills, which paired with his plus arm, should make him an above average run stopper. He has the ingredients to be an average defender behind the dish.

Outlook

Drafted as a bat-first backstop, Susac has not provided as much of the offensive impact that may have been expected from a first round pick, however the glove has progressed enough at catcher to give him a shot at being a primary backstop. He will need to shore up his swing decisions and blocking ability to get there, otherwise he most likely projects as a part-time catcher who carves out a niche value with his production against LHP.

11. Steven Echavarria – RHP – (Low-A)

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (72), 2023 (ATH) | ETA: 2027

FASTBALL Slider Changeup COMMAND FV 55/55 50/60 40/50 35/45 40+

One of the younger prospects in the 2023 class, Echavarria received first round money ($3 million), despite being selected in the third round. It was somewhat of a turbulent first pro season for the right-hander, struggling to a 6.55 ERA in his age 18 campaign at Low-A, but also flashed the exciting upside that made him one of the more intriguing prep arms in his class.

Echavarria throws a pair of mid 90s heaters: a four seamer with decent carry and a two seamer that averages around 16 inches of horizontal movement. His slider flashes plus and was his best performing pitch against hitters from each side of the plate. The young right-hander has the tendency to be erratic and is still trying to find a feel for his changeup. There’s a wide range of outcomes Echavarria, a testament to both his arm talent and how far off he still is.

12. Tommy White – 3B – (Low-A)

Height/Weight: 6’1″, 230 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (40), 2024 (ATH) | ETA: 2027

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/45 30/40 50/60 30/30 35/45 40

Big power has always been the calling card for Tommy Tanks, launching 75 homers in 187 collegiate games, but there’s some question as to whether the production will translate to wood.

A noisy operation in the box, White starts extremely wide and slightly open, utilizing a toe-tap in sync with a pronounced barrel tip that will reach around 80 degrees. All of the movement can be difficult to time up, but White counters that with impressive bat speed and a decent feel for the barrel. With two strikes, White will shift his front foot to be more open and somehow gets a little bit wider while eliminating his stride.

White may be an outlier who can overcome his unusual mechanics on sheer bat speed and hand-eye coordination, but he seemed to unravel against sharper stuff. An aggressive hitter, White does not draw many walks and ran a chase rate north of 30% in his collegiate season.

He made improvements defensively, giving him a shot to stick at third base, but the defense is likely to be fringy. White will have to really slug to be an everyday big leaguer and it seems like that could be a difficult proposition given his current mechanics and approach.

13. Kade Morris – RHP – (High-A)

Height/Weight: 6’3″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (101), 2023 (NYM) | ETA: 2026

FASTBALL Cutter Slider Curveball CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 50/50 40/50 50/55 40/40 40/45 50/55 40

Acquired from the Mets in exchange for Paul Blackburn around the 2024 Trade Deadline, Morris compensates for his lack of standout stuff with a kitchen-sink approach and a good feel to pitch. Morris unveiled two more distinct fastballs in 2024, a four seamer that he would throw more frequently to lefties and a sinker that racked up a 66% ground ball rate.

Morris’ slider is probably his best secondary at this point, with gyro action that makes it effective against hitters of both handedness. For Morris to reach his ceiling of a back end starter, he will need to see his changeup progress as lefties have consistently put up strong numbers against him. He has the fallback of a long relief or swingman type who could see his stuff play up in shorter spurts.

14. Josh Kuroda-Grauer – SS – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 6’0″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (75), 2024 (ATH) | ETA: 2027

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 45/55 45/55 20/30 55/55 40/50 40

Kuroda-Grauer’s great bat to ball skills translated into a .428 batting average in his draft year at Rutgers, followed by a solid showing in his pro cameo in 2024. His flat swing also results in a high ground ball rate, which paired with his below average exit velocities, could make it more challenging for him to hit for a high average in the professional ranks. He showcased more patience in his 28 pro games, helping him walk more than he struck out.

A decent defender up the middle, Kuroda-Grauer mitigates his fringy arm well with good accuracy and the ability to get the ball out quickly, making him a passable shortstop. He profiles best defensively at second base, where he would likely be at least an above average defender. He looks the part of a big league bench piece.

15. Grant Holman – RHP – (MLB)

Height/Weight: 6’6″, 250 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 6th Round (188), 2021 (ATH) | ETA: 2024

FASTBALL Changeup Slider COMMAND FV 55/55 60/60 40/50 40/45 40

A two-way player early in his collegiate career at Cal, Holman shifted his focus on the mound and slowly started to progress from there. He gets 70 grade extension on a fastball that sits 94-95 mph along with a splitter that has become his best pitch averaging 13 inches of vertical separation at 86-88 mph. His slider has flashed average, but was inconsistent in 2024.

Holman was utterly dominant in between Double-A and Triple-A, pitching to a 0.55 ERA in 48 2/3 innings before holding his own in his big league debut. He looks like a solid relief option who should crack the Athletics Opening Day roster heading into 2025.

Other Names to Watch

Cooper Bowman – 2B – (Triple-A): A fourth round pick by the Yankees out of the University of Louisville in 2021, Bowman got off to a so-so start to begin his professional career before coming to Oakland as part of the Frankie Montas deal in 2022. Bowman has since found his footing in the upper levels of the minors, tallying an .821 OPS in 148 Double-A games before getting a call up to Triple-A Las Vegas this past August. While he can hit the ball out of the ballpark on occasion (12 HR in 118 game since 2024), Bowman’s calling card is on the base paths, tallying 43 stolen bases in 49 attempts this past season. While 69 of Bowman’s 77 starts in Double-A in 2024 came at second base, 31 of his 34 starts in Triple-A to end the year came in center field. The A’s could have a contact-oriented bench bat with ample versatility on their hands.

Brayan Buelvas – OF – (Double-A): Still just 22 years old, it feels like Buelvas has been in the A’s system forever. An $100,000 IFA signing out of Colombia in 2018, Buelvas got his feet wet in the DSL and at the Complex pre-COVID and has slowly climbed his way to Double-A Midland. No particular tool jumps off the page in Buelvas’ game, but his steady improvements and career .239/.325/.408 slash line in 450 MiLB games could put him in a fourth outfielder conversation in 2026.

Rodney Green – OF – (Low-A): The Athletics’ overslot fourth round pick in 2024 out of Cal Berkeley hit the ground running in Low-A Stockton, posting an .832 OPS in his first 24 professional games after a .957 mark in his final 55 college games in 2024. Swing and miss concerns could hamper the expectations a little bit, as he sported a 28% K-Rate in the Pac-12 a season ago. However, there’s plenty of power to dream on with Green’s speed in the outfield, making him an exciting project at the lower levels in 2025.

Gunnar Hoglund – RHP – (Triple-A): A two-time selection in the first 40 picks of the MLB Draft (36th overall by the Pirates in 2018 and 19th overall by the Blue Jays in 2021), the Ole Miss product was added to the Athletics’ 40-man roster ahead of this month’s protection deadline. Hoglund was acquired in the Matt Chapman deal while recovering from Tommy John surgery, and it wasn’t until this past season that Hoglund looked like himself again, posting a 3.44 ERA and a 119/37 K/BB ratio in 130.2 IP between Midland and Las Vegas. His fastball has lost a couple ticks since returning from his UCL tear, but Hoglund’s feel for four pitches could guide him to the back end of the starting rotation in the big leagues.

Will Klein – RHP – (MLB): The soon-to-be 25-year-old Klein is a fascinating case in the A’s bullpen next season after being part of the return for reliever Lucas Erceg form Kansas City at the 2024 deadline. His first eight appearances in the big leagues did not go well, allowing 12 hits and nine earned runs in 7.1 IP while walking six. In the minor leagues, however, the only person beating Klein was himself. In 37.2 IP with Triple-A Omaha as a Royals farmhand in 2024, Klein limited opponents to a .199 batting average against, but walked 27 batters in those 37.2 innings. His fastball constantly flirts with 100 MPH and his bigger breaking ball is a bat-misser, but he needs to rein in his command and flat-out control to be a big league reliever, and a possible good one.

Cole Miller – RHP – (Complex): There’s not much to know about the overslot fourth round pick of the A’s in 2023 just yet, as Miller underwent Tommy John surgery just before the 2024 campaign began. However, the 6-foot-6, 225-pound Miller projects as a hard-throwing innings eater down the line, boasting a mid 90s fastball and a slider and changeup that were serviceable at the prep ranks.

Brennan Milone – 1B – (Double-A): All Milone has done since getting into professional baseball is hit, resulting in a career .285/.381/.455 slash line in 982 MiLB at-bats. The former South Carolina Gamecock and Oregon Duck has tapped into his power at the pro ranks, clubbing 17 homers in 2023 between both Single-A levels before smacking 15 more in 127 games in Midland this past season. The 23-year-old first baseman is a touch undersized, but the offensive production is impossible to deny at this point.

Nate Nankil – OF – (High-A): Nankil posted a 138 wRC+ in 475 plate appearances between both Single-A levels. That was good for the second-best mark in the A’s organization, only behind first baseman Will Simpson. The 21-year-old Nankil slashed .303/.404/.458 with an 11% BB% and an 18.7% K-rate, sporting strong bat-to-ball abilities while also showcasing his solid plate discipline. The newly-turned 22-year-old was Oakland’s seventh round pick in 2023 out of powerhouse Cal State Fullerton, and Nankil is well on his way to competing for a corner outfield spot in The Show down the line.

Will Simpson – 1B – (Double-A): Simpson led all qualified minor leaguers in the A’s organization in wRC+ in 2024, posting a 144 mark in 550 plate appearances between High-A Lansing and Double-A Midland. The A’s selected him in the 15th round in 2023 after his senior season at the University of Washington, and his .872 OPS with 44 doubles, 24 home runs and 113 RBIs in his first 163 MiLB games indicate that he may have very well been one of the steals of the later rounds.

Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang – RHP – (Double-A): Already 24 years old, Zhuang has logged just 128.0 IP in the minor leagues after signing out of Taiwan in 2022 and missing all of 2023 with a shoulder injury. However, those 128 innings have been superb, logging a 2.95 ERA, a 1.02 WHIP, and issuing just 21 walks compared to his 127 strikeouts. Zhuang will sit in the low 90s with his fastball, but it gets tremendous ride at the top of the zone to complement his best offering, a fading changeup. Zhuang mixes in a splitter and slow curve as well, but his fastball/changeup combination could very well be a Major League mix.