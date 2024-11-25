Athletics Top 15 Prospects
A pair of college mashers in Jacob Wilson and Nick Kurtz lead the way for the A's farm system, who are surely trending upwards.
While much of the conversation surrounding the now-formerly Oakland Athletics in 2024 had to do with what was unfolding off the field, the A’s found some clarity in both their lineup and bullpen at the big league level over the past 365 days. Breakouts from Lawrence Butler in the bigs and Jacob Wilson in the minors complemented the immense production from slugger Brent Rooker and closer Mason Miller, while Tyler Soderstrom and Shea Langeliers each took leaps in different sample sizes.
General Manager David Forst and Scoutin Director Eric Kubota opted for a perceived reach at the top of the 2024 Draft when they selected Wake Forest first baseman Nick Kurtz, but his ludicrous start to his professional career further validates what the A’s are hoping to build on the farm: the next generation of sustained success at one of the lower price points in Major League Baseball.
1. Jacob Wilson – SS – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st round (6) , 2023 (OAK) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|Plate Disc
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|70/70
|40/40
|30/35
|50/50
|50/55
|55
Elite bat-to-ball skills and the ability to stick at shortstop make Wilson a high-probability big leaguer who should not spend any more time in the minors.
Offense
A jittery operation in the batter’s box, Wilson starts crouched with his bat bouncing on his shoulder and a toe tap as he sinks deep into his back leg. Between how early Wilson gets into his slot, his compact swing and overall feel for the barrel, he made contact as consistently as any hitter in the Minor Leagues.
The question with Wilson remains how much power he can tap into. His exit velocities are well below average and he puts the ball on the ground at an above average clip. He has flashed slightly more impact to the pull side and still with some projection in his frame, the hope is that he can grow into consistent gap to gap power.
If Wilson is not able to tap into any more impact, there’s of course going to be a high degree of pressure on his hit tool to translate into a high batting average, especially considering his low walk rates. It’s common for contact savants to have higher swing rates, but improving his ability to draw free passes would also alleviate his need to hit for the highest of averages to be a regular.
Defense/Speed
While not the most explosive athlete, Wilson has all of the goods to stick at shortstop. His father Jack Wilson was a Gold Glove defender at short and Jacob looks like a natural at the position as well, even if he may not have as much flare or range. His actions are smooth, his arm is plus and the instincts are there. An average runner, Wilson will opportunistically swipe bags.
Outlook
There’s few pro prospects with a narrower gap between their floor and ceiling than Jacob Wilson, however that is not necessarily a bad thing. He’s a high-probability big leaguer who did not even need a season’s worth of Minor League games before he was MLB-ready. Just a step forward in the impact and/or on base department can make Wilson an above average regular.
2. Nick Kurtz – 1B – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’5″, 230 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (4), 2024 (OAK) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/50
|60/70
|50/60
|40/40
|60/60
|55
An imposing figure who consistently hits the ball in the air, Kurtz launched 61 home runs in 164 collegiate games with more than half of his hits being for extra bases. He’s a first base masher who walked as much as anyone in college baseball.
Offense
Starting upright and slightly open, Kurtz gets into a big leg kick early, hovering with impressive back hip control for a hitter of his size. His swing is geared for slug and lift and not much else, with a high percentage of his hits going for extra bases. Despite having one of the loftiest hard-hit launch angles among draft prospects, Kurtz managed to produce solid contact rates, though the uphill nature of his swing could result in challenges against spin in pro ball.
Extremely patient at the plate, Kurtz edged out Travis Bazzana for the most walks at the Division I level last season, drawing 78 free passes. The power is foul pole to foul pole for Kurtz. Being quick and efficient with his long levers allows him to turn around hard stuff inside while having little issue catching the ball deep and going back side, maintaining his direction well. Despite often getting deep into counts, Kurtz walked far more than he punched out in his collegiate career. He can toe the line of passiveness at times, something he worked on rectifying in the second half of his junior year.
Because of how big and long levered he is with that swing path, the hit tool may be average at best. With potentially elite plate discipline and plus power that he consistently taps into in games, Kurtz has all of the ingredients to be a prototypical power bat.
Defense/Speed
Kurtz moves well for such a big first baseman, with soft hands and a great feel to pick it. He grades out as a plus defender at the position, with great instincts and natural ability. Though he is a below average runner, he is not a total base clogger.
Outlook
It was a bit of a surprise to see Kurtz go fourth overall, but after the Jacob Wilson selection in 2023, it’s clear the A’s have been willing to go underslot early when they really believe in a bat. Some shoulder and rib issues plagued him at times during he tenure at Wake Forest, though he followed up any missed time with big production. Kurtz’s game power, propensity to draw walks and plus glove give him the upside of an above average everyday first baseman.
3. Luis Morales – RHP – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $3M, 2022 (OAK) | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Curveball
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/60
|50/60
|50/50
|60/60
|40/45
|55
Morales set the record for strikeouts in Cuba’s 18u league before defecting to Mexico in 2021, where he continued to train and solidify himself as one of the more intriguing International Free Agent arms in 2023. His electrifying four pitch mix has quickly made him one of the higher upside arms in the Minor Leagues.
Arsenal
A four pitch mix headlined by a fastball that sits in the upper 90s, Morales boasts loud stuff that should result in a much higher strikeout rate as he refines his command. The fastball sits 96-98 MPH with above average induced vertical break from a 5.7 foot release height. The velocity and characteristics combination could make Morales’ heater a double plus pitch, especially if he could consistently locate it at the top, but he misses over the heart of the plate too frequently.
Morales has two quality breaking balls however it is his changeup that has emerged as his most dominant pitch in 2024. He maintains his arm speed from his long arm action well, making it extremely difficult for hitters to pick up. The pitch features 11 MPH of separation from his fastball with impressive fade.
When he is locating it, his slider flashes plus and is right there with his changeup. It averages more than 15 inches of sweep and will flirt with 3,000 RPM. The sweepy action of the pitch makes it more effective to righties, but it is sharp enough to back leg lefties. The pitch breaks so much that he struggles to locate it consistently; his long arm action may play a part in that too.
Morales prefers his curveball with two plane break at 81 mph against left-handed hitters who frequently swing over it. He commands the pitch slightly better than his slider though both have registered a strike rate in the mid 50% range.
Outlook
Still just 21 years old for the entirety of the 2024 season, Morales has plenty of time to reach his mid-rotation ceiling and took a step forward with his secondary command. With improvement to his fastball command, his secondaries should play up further along with his fastball likely performing far better. Like many young, electrifying arms, Morales has a realistic fallback of a nasty high-leverage arm, but his four pitch mix belongs in the middle of a rotation. It just comes down to whether he can sync his long arm action and delivery more consistently.
4. Max Muncy – INF – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (25), 2022 (OAK) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|40/45
|50/55
|55/55
|40/50
|50
Above average power and the ability to move around the infield give Muncy a chance to be an everyday player. Moving through the Minor Leagues quickly, Muncy could have made his MLB debut right around his 22nd birthday but saw his season cut short due to injury.
Hitting
Muncy made an adjustment during the 2024 season to get himself more stacked into his back side with his setup, starting open and up on the ball of his front foot. He hovers his front foot as he gets himself back closed, helping him keep his weight back and utilize his lower half more effectively. He also got to his slot earlier, making it easier to handle velocity. In his 57 games in 2024, Muncy produced an OPS north of 1.100 against fastballs while cutting his chase rate by 10%.
His ability to recognize and adjust to spin is still a work in progress as softer stuff can get him out on his front foot prematurely. Muncy hits changeups pretty well, but sees his chase and whiff rates jump on spin. For that reason, Muncy mashes lefties and should have a floor of at least a platoon power bat. The A’s understandably have hopes for more as Muncy has flashed above average power and a decent enough feel to hit to get into it through somewhat aggressive assignments.
His 90th percentile exit velocity of 105 MPH is a tick above big league average with room for some more strength. Muncy took a step in the right direction swing decisions wise in 2024, but is still held back some by his higher chase rates against breaking balls. Muncy has enough juice to hit 20-25 home runs with the hope being that his hit tool and or approach can progress from the fringes.
Defense/Speed
After taking a step in the right direction in terms of fundamentals in 2023, the game looked sped up for Muncy at shortstop in 2024 which could have been a combination of his limited reps due to injury and adjusting to the Triple-A level. He has flashed the ability to be passable there, but his throws are inconsistent, almost looking like he struggles to get a good grip on the ball too frequently.
He moves well laterally, with decent range and arm strength, projecting as an above average solid second baseman who is capable of filling in on the left side. An above average runner, Muncy should be capable of stealing 15 or so bags annually.
Outlook
Above average power potential is the calling card for Muncy, but he brings solid complementary skills to the table as well with above average wheels and the ability to move around the infield. For Muncy to hit his ceiling, he will need to build on the strides he made in the contact and plate discipline department in 2024. With some more refinement, Muncy could become a second baseman with above average pop, capable of launching 20-25 home runs.
5. Mason Barnett – RHP – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (87), 2022 (KC) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Curveball
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/55
|60/60
|45/45
|50/50
|45/50
|50
Acquired in the Lucas Erceg deal at the 2024 Trade Deadline, Barnett tweaked his fastball location and pitch usage following the trade and dominated down the stretch of the season in the same Texas League.
Arsenal
A four pitch mix headlined by a quality fastball, slider combination, Barnett is a supinator who naturally cuts the baseball. His heater sits 93-96 MPH generating cut-ride action, while maintaining a flatter vertical approach angle than most pitchers throwing from his release height. The aforementioned characteristics create a difficult angle for hitters particularly at the top half of the zone, something Barnett started to leverage much more effectively in the second half of the 2024 season, buzzing the top of the zone at a much higher clip.
Making hitters respect the fastball more helped his slider play up even further, tunneling well off of it at 85-87 MPH. The sweepy action it features makes it predominantly a weapon to right-handed hitters who he throws it nearly exclusively to picking up strong whiff and chase rates with a consistent feel for it (66% strike rate).
Barnett will lean on his changeup and curveball to supplement his fastball against lefties, using the two pitches evenly. The changeup was more consistent from both a strike throwing and whiff perspective. While it does not have the most impressive shape in a vacuum, the arm side fade plays up due to the horizontal separation he creates from his cut-ride fastball.
Rounding out the arsenal is a fringy curveball that features decent shape at 79-81 MPH, but can pop out of his hand from a more elevated release height, making it an easier take for hitters than his other offerings. The pitch plays closer to average against left-handed hitters and could be a solid “show me” pitch if he can land it for a strike a bit more consistently.
Outlook
Things really seemed to click for Barnett once he shifted his course of attack in the latter half of the season. Including his two postseason starts at Double-A, Barnett finished the year with a 1.93 ERA over his final 14 outings, striking out 99 in just 79 1/3 innings. His fastball/slider combination give him the floor of a big league reliever, but Barnett’s arsenal and improved execution give him a good chance to stick in the back of a rotation where he could be a solid No. 4 option.
6. Henry Bolte – OF – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (56), 2022 (ATH) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|30/35
|55/60
|50/60
|60/60
|45/55
|45+
An electrifying power/speed combination enticed the A’s to shell out nearly $700K above slot to sign Bolte away from a Texas commitment. The tools have been on display through Bolte’s first two pro seasons, putting up impressive numbers, but not without concerning swing and miss figures as well.
Hitting
Bolte starts with his feet a little bit more than shoulder-width apart and his hands just above his back shoulder before utilizing a small hand load and moderate stride. His torso is angled slightly downhill in his setup resulting in his weight being shifted a bit more towards his front foot. While his stride features a gather, he does not appear to engage his back side, rather shifting over it before pushing out prematurely.
The downhill angle of his upper body and push forward results in him fighting his body at times to get the barrel on plane, especially with velocity at the top of the zone. It appears like his top hand can get too dominant, only contributing to the steepness of the swing and causing the barrel to leave the zone more quickly than desired.
Despite the mechanical challenges, Bolte is extremely strong and does not require much effort to produce gaudy exit velocities. His 90th percentile exit velocity of 108 MPH topped all Athletics prospects, and while his swing path resulted in an elevated ground ball rate (55%), Bolte still launched 17 home runs and 57 extra base hits in 128 games during the 2024 season if you account for the Texas League playoffs.
Bolte’s 35% strikeout rate will need to come down for him to succeed at the highest level, but there is something to be said about a player of his archetype remaining productive in his age-20 season while being challenged between High-A and Double-A. Bolte’s strong plate discipline was a big part of that, running a chase rate around 20% and walking at a solid clip.
Defense/Speed
A plus runner, Bolte chews up plenty of ground in the outfield with long strides and good closing speed. With reads that are a work in progress, he relies on his wheels perhaps a little too much at this point which was more evident in his starts in centerfield. There’s a chance he can develop into a solid defender up the middle, though he most likely projects best as an above average corner outfielder who relies on his athleticism and strong arm. Bolte is an aggressive base stealer, swiping 46 bags on 58 tries in 2024.
Outlook
Easy plus raw power with room for some more and plus wheels makes it easy to get excited about the offensive upside Bolte could possess. That said, he will need to make swing adjustments to succeed at the highest level. The good news is, he has plenty of time to do so, already reaching Double-A in his age-20 season. There’s a Tyler O’Neill type of game to dream on if Bolte can progress with the hit tool.
7. Jack Perkins – RHP – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 5th Round (154), 2022 (ATH) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Cutter
|Curveball
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/60
|60/65
|50/50
|45/50
|40/40
|45/50
|45
Perkins adjusted his arm angle heading into the 2024 and his stuff made a huge leap, enjoying career-best numbers across the board in Double-A.
Arsenal
A five pitch mix, Perkins has always featured a short arm action, tweaking it to be more horizontal in 2024, which helped his fastball and slider play up while creating more defined shapes between his cutter and breaking balls. It may have been a matter of getting back to what was a more natural arm slot for Perkins, who previously was more horizontal with his release before because he also saw his fastball velocity jump nearly a tick along with his overall ability to fill up the strike zone. His entire arsenal jumped by an average of around 200 RPM.
The fastball averaged 96 MPH for Perkins in 2024, topping out at 99 MPH while gaining an inch of inducted vertical break. The perceived ride played up even further from his adjusted release point, pairing with a fair amount of run, really taking off into the upper inside quadrant to righties. His in-zone whiff rate on fastballs nearly tripled from 2023, climbing from 14% to 39%, allowing an OPS below .600 on the offering in 2024.
His adjusted arm action also allowed for him to more easily get on the side of his slider, featuring more sweep and creating around 20 inches of horizontal separation from his fastball. He commands the new-looked pitch as well as he has commanded any offering as a pro, landing it for a strike nearly 70% of the time. Given its sweeping action, it dominates right-handed hitters, but his feel to locate it makes it effective to lefties, with opponents hitting around .150 against it in Double-A.
Another pitch that benefitted from a tweaked shape is Perkins’ low 90s cutter which now features more gyro action, giving him a needed ground ball pitch and pitch count mitigator, especially to lefties. Perkins low 80s curveball is more distinct from his slider now as he was able to cut the horizontal break by two inches while double the vertical break of the pitch. While more effective than before, it is still more of a change of pace pitch or early strike stealer.
Outlook
Looking at the shift in trackman data, individual pitch performance and hitter reaction on video, it’s easy to buy into the adjustments Perkins made release wise continuing to translate into enhanced results. He got a late start to the 2024 season due to a lat issue, but still made 20 starts including the postseason, upping his strikeout rate by 14% while seemingly getting stronger as the season progressed. Perkins completed seven innings in four of his final eight starts, averaging a career-high 97.5 MPH on his fastball on the final outing of the season.
Heading into his age-25 season, Perkins could be a candidate to break camp for the Athletics depending on their starting pitching situation, and with his refined pitch mix, he has a great chance of sticking in the back of a rotation. His fastball, slider and cutter would surely play well out of the bullpen as a fallback.
8. Denzel Clarke – OF – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (127), 2021 (ATH) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|30/35
|50/55
|45/55
|70/70
|60/70
|45
A standout athlete and the best defender in the A’s organization, Clarke can pack a punch as well with the bat, but hit tool concerns challenge his ability to consistently do so.
Hitting
Clarke sets up uniquely with his lower half, starting with his feet a bit more than shoulder-width apart yet crouched into his quads with his front foot up on his toes. His load is more of a barrel tip than a hand load in tandem with a medium-sized leg kick that. With two strikes, Clarke will spread out wide using just a toe tap.
The setup Clarke features may make it more challenging for him to control his lower half, which can be revealed by open side video where he often pushes forward prior to launching the barrel. As a result, the bat can get caught behind his body, likely contributing to his challenges to turn around velocity, hitting just .214 against 93+ MPH in 2024.
When everything is on time, Clarke flashes plus power, boasting a 90th percentile exit velocity of 107 mph and a hard hit rate of 49%. Because of his lower half inconsistencies, Clarke’s bat path has the tendency to drag or flatten out on him, resulting in a ground ball rate that jumped by 10% in 2024 and suppressing his game power. When he does get the ball up in the air, Clarke has shown the ability to leave the yard to all fields.
Clarke has displayed decent patience at the plate and recognizes spin well, hitting over .300 against breaking balls with below average chase rates. There’s plus power to dream on, but it seems as though his inconsistencies mechanically will make it difficult to get into his power frequently enough to tap into it. Clarke’s speed and high end exit velocities should allow him to maintain a higher BABIP than most hitters, though he likely is a swing adjustment away from tapping into enough offense to be an everyday bat.
Defense/Speed
A double plus runner, Clarke flies with long but quick strides that help him cover plenty of ground in the outfield and get down the line quickly. He works around the ball well and is comfortable chasing down balls crushed straight over his head while using his athleticism to finish plays. He easily projects as a plus defender in center field. A shoulder injury limited Clarke’s stolen base output in 2023, before ramping up his aggression on the base paths in 2024 by swiping 45 bags on 56 tries in 135 games between Double-A and the Arizona Fall League.
Outlook
Clarke’s superb outfield defense, speed and plus raw power help his chances of landing at least as a platoon bat/fourth outfielder, especially considering the success he has had at the upper levels against left-handed pitching. Even so, his limitations against velocity cast doubt over his hit tool to the point where he may need to see some gains bat to ball wise (62% contact rate in 2024) to attain that lower end outcome.
It’s unlikely that Clarke will tap into his 30 home run upside, but if he can walk and run into enough balls to produce a low .700s OPS, his defense and speed would likely make him a multi-win player.
9. Colby Thomas – OF – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (95), 2022 (ATH) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|35/35
|55/55
|55/55
|45/50
|40+
Thomas sold out for lift in 2024 and saw his power output jump to new heights, launching 31 home runs in 132 games. A fringy hit tool and iffy approach cast some doubt over whether he will be able to get into his power enough at the highest level.
Hitting
Starting open and on the ball of his front foot with his hands high, Thomas sinks into his back side with a gathering stride while pulling his hands down and back. His path is very lofty, geared for driving the ball in the air consistently, exemplified by his average launch angle north of 20 degrees in 2024. The uphill angle of his swing makes it difficult to get to stuff at the top half of the zone, hitting just .180 against pitches 30 inches high and above.
Thomas compensates for the challenges at the top with a superb ability to slug pitches of all types in the bottom half of the zone, producing a near 1.000 OPS with 21 of his 31 home runs located 30 inches high and below. If Thomas had a more polished approach, the dichotomy in production by region would be more palatable, however his consistently high chase rates may result in Thomas’s blue zones being more easily exposed by MLB pitchers who will execute far better.
Thomas has consistently run a chase rate north of 30% in his career and was particularly aggressive against spin in 2024, chasing breaking balls at a 40% mark, but he did not get cheated when he connected, producing an OPS around .860 against such pitches with 10 homers.
The type of hitter you probably want to protect from particular matchups like high carry fastball pitchers, Thomas most likely projects as a platoon bat who can crush mistakes and pitchers who like to work the bottom of the zone.
Defense/Speed
An above average runner, Thomas was much more efficient with his routes in 2024, allowing him to provide above average range in a corner. His fringy arm will likely slide him over to left field, where he should be at least an average defender. Thomas has been a decent stolen base threat through the Minor Leagues, good for around 15 bags per season, though he was more hesitant to do so once he reached Triple-A.
Outlook
If Thomas were able to hedge his blue zones with a more refined approach, it would be easier to project him as a big league regular given his ability to get into his power in games against all pitch types. His aggressive approach and challenges at the top half of the zone could make him exploitable at the highest level with the hope that he can punish enough mistakes to provide value in a platoon role with some speed to complement.
10. Daniel Susac – C – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (19), 2022 (ATH) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/50
|30/35
|40/50
|40/40
|40/50
|40+
A big-framed catcher with sneaky athleticism and a strong arm, Susac has a chance to be an average big league catcher.
Hitting
Starting upright with his hands sitting in front of his back shoulder, Susac utilizes a short stride and moderate hand load to get into his swing. After struggling to get the ball in the air consistently in 2023, Susac adjusted his path to create more loft, shrinking his ground ball rate by nearly 15% and nearly doubling his eight homers in 10 less games during the 2024 season.
With more lift to his swing, Susac flashed above average power to his pull side, but also saw his contact rate drop by 9%. An extremely aggressive hitter, Susac ran a chase rate north of 35% against all pitch types, pushing closer to 45% against breaking balls. He has flashed an above average feel for the barrel in the past though his hyper-aggressive approach and more lofty swing may continue to make it difficult for him to produce strong contact rates against big league pitching.
Susac demolishes left-handed pitching, sporting an OPS north of .900 since the start of the 2023 season and also handles velocity well, providing optimism that he can at least be a platoon bat. Right on right spin is a clear deficiency for Susac, perhaps capping his offensive ceiling. There’s 20-25 home run potential if he can cut down on the chase and continue to build on his improved feel to elevate.
Defense/Speed
Susac is a big body behind the dish that it can be challenging to move as quickly as he needs to consistently get into a good blocking position. His receiving has come along since being drafted, as well as his catch and throw skills, which paired with his plus arm, should make him an above average run stopper. He has the ingredients to be an average defender behind the dish.
Outlook
Drafted as a bat-first backstop, Susac has not provided as much of the offensive impact that may have been expected from a first round pick, however the glove has progressed enough at catcher to give him a shot at being a primary backstop. He will need to shore up his swing decisions and blocking ability to get there, otherwise he most likely projects as a part-time catcher who carves out a niche value with his production against LHP.
11. Steven Echavarria – RHP – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (72), 2023 (ATH) | ETA: 2027
|FASTBALL
|Slider
|Changeup
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/55
|50/60
|40/50
|35/45
|40+
One of the younger prospects in the 2023 class, Echavarria received first round money ($3 million), despite being selected in the third round. It was somewhat of a turbulent first pro season for the right-hander, struggling to a 6.55 ERA in his age 18 campaign at Low-A, but also flashed the exciting upside that made him one of the more intriguing prep arms in his class.
Echavarria throws a pair of mid 90s heaters: a four seamer with decent carry and a two seamer that averages around 16 inches of horizontal movement. His slider flashes plus and was his best performing pitch against hitters from each side of the plate. The young right-hander has the tendency to be erratic and is still trying to find a feel for his changeup. There’s a wide range of outcomes Echavarria, a testament to both his arm talent and how far off he still is.
12. Tommy White – 3B – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 230 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (40), 2024 (ATH) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/45
|30/40
|50/60
|30/30
|35/45
|40
Big power has always been the calling card for Tommy Tanks, launching 75 homers in 187 collegiate games, but there’s some question as to whether the production will translate to wood.
A noisy operation in the box, White starts extremely wide and slightly open, utilizing a toe-tap in sync with a pronounced barrel tip that will reach around 80 degrees. All of the movement can be difficult to time up, but White counters that with impressive bat speed and a decent feel for the barrel. With two strikes, White will shift his front foot to be more open and somehow gets a little bit wider while eliminating his stride.
White may be an outlier who can overcome his unusual mechanics on sheer bat speed and hand-eye coordination, but he seemed to unravel against sharper stuff. An aggressive hitter, White does not draw many walks and ran a chase rate north of 30% in his collegiate season.
He made improvements defensively, giving him a shot to stick at third base, but the defense is likely to be fringy. White will have to really slug to be an everyday big leaguer and it seems like that could be a difficult proposition given his current mechanics and approach.
13. Kade Morris – RHP – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (101), 2023 (NYM) | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|Cutter
|Slider
|Curveball
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/50
|40/50
|50/55
|40/40
|40/45
|50/55
|40
Acquired from the Mets in exchange for Paul Blackburn around the 2024 Trade Deadline, Morris compensates for his lack of standout stuff with a kitchen-sink approach and a good feel to pitch. Morris unveiled two more distinct fastballs in 2024, a four seamer that he would throw more frequently to lefties and a sinker that racked up a 66% ground ball rate.
Morris’ slider is probably his best secondary at this point, with gyro action that makes it effective against hitters of both handedness. For Morris to reach his ceiling of a back end starter, he will need to see his changeup progress as lefties have consistently put up strong numbers against him. He has the fallback of a long relief or swingman type who could see his stuff play up in shorter spurts.
14. Josh Kuroda-Grauer – SS – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (75), 2024 (ATH) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|45/55
|20/30
|55/55
|40/50
|40
Kuroda-Grauer’s great bat to ball skills translated into a .428 batting average in his draft year at Rutgers, followed by a solid showing in his pro cameo in 2024. His flat swing also results in a high ground ball rate, which paired with his below average exit velocities, could make it more challenging for him to hit for a high average in the professional ranks. He showcased more patience in his 28 pro games, helping him walk more than he struck out.
A decent defender up the middle, Kuroda-Grauer mitigates his fringy arm well with good accuracy and the ability to get the ball out quickly, making him a passable shortstop. He profiles best defensively at second base, where he would likely be at least an above average defender. He looks the part of a big league bench piece.
15. Grant Holman – RHP – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 6’6″, 250 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 6th Round (188), 2021 (ATH) | ETA: 2024
|FASTBALL
|Changeup
|Slider
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/55
|60/60
|40/50
|40/45
|40
A two-way player early in his collegiate career at Cal, Holman shifted his focus on the mound and slowly started to progress from there. He gets 70 grade extension on a fastball that sits 94-95 mph along with a splitter that has become his best pitch averaging 13 inches of vertical separation at 86-88 mph. His slider has flashed average, but was inconsistent in 2024.
Holman was utterly dominant in between Double-A and Triple-A, pitching to a 0.55 ERA in 48 2/3 innings before holding his own in his big league debut. He looks like a solid relief option who should crack the Athletics Opening Day roster heading into 2025.
Other Names to Watch
Cooper Bowman – 2B – (Triple-A): A fourth round pick by the Yankees out of the University of Louisville in 2021, Bowman got off to a so-so start to begin his professional career before coming to Oakland as part of the Frankie Montas deal in 2022. Bowman has since found his footing in the upper levels of the minors, tallying an .821 OPS in 148 Double-A games before getting a call up to Triple-A Las Vegas this past August. While he can hit the ball out of the ballpark on occasion (12 HR in 118 game since 2024), Bowman’s calling card is on the base paths, tallying 43 stolen bases in 49 attempts this past season. While 69 of Bowman’s 77 starts in Double-A in 2024 came at second base, 31 of his 34 starts in Triple-A to end the year came in center field. The A’s could have a contact-oriented bench bat with ample versatility on their hands.
Brayan Buelvas – OF – (Double-A): Still just 22 years old, it feels like Buelvas has been in the A’s system forever. An $100,000 IFA signing out of Colombia in 2018, Buelvas got his feet wet in the DSL and at the Complex pre-COVID and has slowly climbed his way to Double-A Midland. No particular tool jumps off the page in Buelvas’ game, but his steady improvements and career .239/.325/.408 slash line in 450 MiLB games could put him in a fourth outfielder conversation in 2026.
Rodney Green – OF – (Low-A): The Athletics’ overslot fourth round pick in 2024 out of Cal Berkeley hit the ground running in Low-A Stockton, posting an .832 OPS in his first 24 professional games after a .957 mark in his final 55 college games in 2024. Swing and miss concerns could hamper the expectations a little bit, as he sported a 28% K-Rate in the Pac-12 a season ago. However, there’s plenty of power to dream on with Green’s speed in the outfield, making him an exciting project at the lower levels in 2025.
Gunnar Hoglund – RHP – (Triple-A): A two-time selection in the first 40 picks of the MLB Draft (36th overall by the Pirates in 2018 and 19th overall by the Blue Jays in 2021), the Ole Miss product was added to the Athletics’ 40-man roster ahead of this month’s protection deadline. Hoglund was acquired in the Matt Chapman deal while recovering from Tommy John surgery, and it wasn’t until this past season that Hoglund looked like himself again, posting a 3.44 ERA and a 119/37 K/BB ratio in 130.2 IP between Midland and Las Vegas. His fastball has lost a couple ticks since returning from his UCL tear, but Hoglund’s feel for four pitches could guide him to the back end of the starting rotation in the big leagues.
Will Klein – RHP – (MLB): The soon-to-be 25-year-old Klein is a fascinating case in the A’s bullpen next season after being part of the return for reliever Lucas Erceg form Kansas City at the 2024 deadline. His first eight appearances in the big leagues did not go well, allowing 12 hits and nine earned runs in 7.1 IP while walking six. In the minor leagues, however, the only person beating Klein was himself. In 37.2 IP with Triple-A Omaha as a Royals farmhand in 2024, Klein limited opponents to a .199 batting average against, but walked 27 batters in those 37.2 innings. His fastball constantly flirts with 100 MPH and his bigger breaking ball is a bat-misser, but he needs to rein in his command and flat-out control to be a big league reliever, and a possible good one.
Cole Miller – RHP – (Complex): There’s not much to know about the overslot fourth round pick of the A’s in 2023 just yet, as Miller underwent Tommy John surgery just before the 2024 campaign began. However, the 6-foot-6, 225-pound Miller projects as a hard-throwing innings eater down the line, boasting a mid 90s fastball and a slider and changeup that were serviceable at the prep ranks.
Brennan Milone – 1B – (Double-A): All Milone has done since getting into professional baseball is hit, resulting in a career .285/.381/.455 slash line in 982 MiLB at-bats. The former South Carolina Gamecock and Oregon Duck has tapped into his power at the pro ranks, clubbing 17 homers in 2023 between both Single-A levels before smacking 15 more in 127 games in Midland this past season. The 23-year-old first baseman is a touch undersized, but the offensive production is impossible to deny at this point.
Nate Nankil – OF – (High-A): Nankil posted a 138 wRC+ in 475 plate appearances between both Single-A levels. That was good for the second-best mark in the A’s organization, only behind first baseman Will Simpson. The 21-year-old Nankil slashed .303/.404/.458 with an 11% BB% and an 18.7% K-rate, sporting strong bat-to-ball abilities while also showcasing his solid plate discipline. The newly-turned 22-year-old was Oakland’s seventh round pick in 2023 out of powerhouse Cal State Fullerton, and Nankil is well on his way to competing for a corner outfield spot in The Show down the line.
Will Simpson – 1B – (Double-A): Simpson led all qualified minor leaguers in the A’s organization in wRC+ in 2024, posting a 144 mark in 550 plate appearances between High-A Lansing and Double-A Midland. The A’s selected him in the 15th round in 2023 after his senior season at the University of Washington, and his .872 OPS with 44 doubles, 24 home runs and 113 RBIs in his first 163 MiLB games indicate that he may have very well been one of the steals of the later rounds.
Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang – RHP – (Double-A): Already 24 years old, Zhuang has logged just 128.0 IP in the minor leagues after signing out of Taiwan in 2022 and missing all of 2023 with a shoulder injury. However, those 128 innings have been superb, logging a 2.95 ERA, a 1.02 WHIP, and issuing just 21 walks compared to his 127 strikeouts. Zhuang will sit in the low 90s with his fastball, but it gets tremendous ride at the top of the zone to complement his best offering, a fading changeup. Zhuang mixes in a splitter and slow curve as well, but his fastball/changeup combination could very well be a Major League mix.