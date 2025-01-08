The Padres Have Been Awfully Quiet Compared to Winters Past

That alone would account for a successful offseason. And yet, a couple of months later, it was third baseman Manny Machado who signed his own 11-year deal with the Padres, an extension that would prevent him from opting out after the season.

Go back even further into previous offseasons and you’ll find plenty more examples of this team doing what they need to do in order to reinforce the roster, even when they already had quality pieces in place. That just makes this offseason’s silence even more surprising.

But, time isn’t up for the Padres to still make a splash this winter.

If the Padres decide to go the free agent route, which they might have to considering they don’t have much prospect capital to trade, there are plenty of options still out there that fit their needs. And maybe it actually makes sense they waited this long.

On the pitching front, there have already been some monster contracts handed out this offseason. Former Padres starter Blake Snell, former Padres prospect Max Fried, and most recently Corbin Burnes all got big money to pitch for their new teams.

The Padres are looking to replace their third starter for the year, so they may not have ever been looking to pay for one of the premium starters on the market, especially considering their current payroll situation. But also, they now know the going rate and can see which arms might be more within their price range.

Or, they could just be holding out to win the Roki Sasaki sweepstakes. The 23-year-old pitching stud from Japan is currently evaluating his options and is expected to make his decision on where to sign later this month. The Padres should solidly be in the running to win his services.