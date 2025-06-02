Gavin Sheets Has Made the Most of His Change of Scenery

On Wednesday night, Gavin Sheets stepped into the batter’s box in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Luis Arraez stood on first base with the San Diego Padres down 7-6 to the Miami Marlins. Sheets looked to the mound, ready to swing big and turn the game on its head.

A few pitches later, he did just that.

In a 2-1 count, Sheets crushed a sweeper 385 feet into the right field stands for his 11th home run of the season.