Are the Padres Reverting Back to Their Small Market Ways?

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Tatis $20.7 M $20.7 M $25.7 M $25.7 M $36.7 M $36.7 M $36.7 M $36.7 M $36.7 M $36.7 M Darvish $21 M $16 M $15 M $15 M Musgrove $20 M $20 M $20 M Suarez $10 M $8 M * $8 M Matsui $5.5 M $5.7 M $6.5 M * $7 M * Bogaerts $25.4 M $25.4 M $25.4 M $25.4 M $25.4 M $25.4 M $25.4 M $25.4 M $25.4 M Machado $17 M $25 M $39 M $39 M $39 M $39 M $39 M $39 M $39 M Crowenworth $11.2 M $12.2 M $12.2 M $12.2 M $12.2 M $12.2 M *Opt-Out/Option

The Padres could pivot and try to move off a few of these contract in order to save money and, in theory, add more prospects. Some are moveable, but others are not. Trading a larger contract could come with a diminished return along with the Padres eating a portion of the money. Not to mention, the team would be worse if any of these players are actually dealt.

Trading players on expiring deals for prospects is pretty routine and almost always available. Moving those same players with hopes of getting back players who can help the roster immediately shrinks the pool and complicates deals. You likely have to settle for a return that is less ideal but does fill a hole to some capacity.

For example, Cease reaches free agency after this season. The Padres could move move Cease in order to avoid losing him in free agency and plug some holes along the way. The team acquiring Cease is going to be a contender and subtracting from their major league team might not make sense. San Diego would have to find a perfect fit and situation, which seems unlikely. So, do you keep him or deal for prospects?

What’s Next?

The next year or two will tell us a lot about how the Padres plan to operate for the foreseeable future. With several players on the wrong side of 30 and locked up for the foreseeable future, continuing to be aggressive and push toward a championship appears to be the best path forward. You already have a core, keep adding around it.

Of course, that path takes more money and potentially more trades. We still do not have enough information about the ownership change to say with certainty, but early signs are pointing to spending decreasing instead of increasing. Moving a few more tradable contracts, adding more to the farm system, and shuffling the deck is possible, but we have not seen it yet.

Now, at the end of January, what have the Padres done to give you faith in their future? Sure, one offseason is a small sample size, but going from uber aggressive to completely silent speaks volumes. Best case scenario? The current ownership issues and feuds are solved and whoever takes over honors Peter Seidler’s ultimate goal. Worst case? Issues continue, or the wrong party takes over, and the Padres slowly rot right back to the bottom of major league payrolls.