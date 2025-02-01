The Padres Need Xander Bogaerts To Bounce Back to All-Star Form

Yet, in 2024, Bogaerts was surprisingly mediocre. His walk rate and BABIP plummeted, and as a result, his OBP was below average for the first time since his rookie campaign. His 95 wRC+ was more than 20 points behind his career mark.

To make matters worse, a shoulder injury kept him from qualifying for the batting title for the first time in his career.

Thanks to his strong baserunning and defense, Bogaerts still managed to produce 2.0 fWAR in 111 games. In other words, we’re still talking about a productive player – just not a superstar.

G PA HR RBI SB AVG OBP SLG wRC+ WAR 111 463 11 44 13 .264 .307 .381 95 2.0 Xander Bogaerts 2024 stats, per FanGraphs

However, the Padres are paying him like a superstar for the next nine years, so they’re certainly hoping he can get back to that level. Indeed, Bogaerts might be the most pivotal player on their roster.

The Padres Need Xander Bogaerts To Bounce Back

The Padres are in a tough spot. They won 93 games last year but have since lost several of their most important contributors to free agency.

Most notably, they’ll be playing without Jurickson Profar and Ha-Seong Kim in 2025. According to FanGraphs, Profar was their most productive bat in 2024, while Kim was their most valuable defender.